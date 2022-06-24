We're sweetening up your summer on 69 News at Sunrise.
Beverly's Pastry Shop was in the kitchen with some seasonal treats, including Fourth of July-themed pops. Check them out in the video above or try the recipes below.
Beverly's Pastry Shop is located in Pottstown and specializes in cakes, pastries and cupcakes.
FIRECRACKER POPS
Things you will need:
-Fourth of July Sprinkles
White Cake
4 cup white sugar
2 cup vegetable oil
8 large eggs
8 teaspoons vanilla extract
6 cups all-purpose flour
8 teaspoons baking powder
2 cup milk
Red Food Coloring
Blue Food Coloring
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9x13 cake pans.
2. Add all liquid ingredients to the bowl.
3. Combine all dry ingredients and mix into the liquids. Combine until smooth.
4. Divide batter and make 1 bowl royal blue and the other red. Pour into prepared pans.
5. Bake in the preheated oven until the top springs back when lightly touched, 20 to 30 minutes.
6. Set in the fridge to cool while making buttercream.
Buttercream Icing
1 cup unsalted butter
6 cups powdered sugar , about 2 pounds
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-4 tablespoons heavy cream
1. Put your stand mixer on low speed cream the butter then start adding in the powdered sugar in 1/2 cup increments until fully combined, then raise the speed to medium-high for 2 additional minutes.
2. Add in the vanilla and heavy cream and beat until light and fluffy for an additional minute.
Assembly
1. Use push pop containers to make circles in both the red and blue cake and set aside.
2. Put your buttercream in a Ziploc bag or piping bag and cut the tip off to make a hole at the end.
3. Take a piece of the blue circle and put at the bottom of the push pop and top with a swirl of buttercream.
4. Take a piece of the red circle and put on top and top with more buttercream.
5. Take one last piece of the blue and place on top.
6. Finish with a swirl of buttercream and some 4th of July sprinkles. Cap it with the lid and ENJOY!
7. Can be kept in the fridge for up to 1-2 weeks!
MONSTER COOKIE ICEBOX CAKE
2 Qt Heavy Cream
3 cups sweetened condensed milk
26-32 chocolate chip cookies
24 Oreo cookies (plus more for crushing over the top of the cake)
1 1/2 cups M&Ms
1. Whip the Heavy Cream to soft peaks, adding the sweetened condensed milk in a steady stream, continuing to whip until the cream reaches hard peaks.
2. Layer 13-16 chocolate chip cookies in the bottom of a 9 x 13 cake pan, topping them with one-third of the whipped cream mixture.
3. Sprinkle one-third of the M&Ms over the whipped cream mixture, and top with the Oreo cookies.
4. Add another layer of the whipped cream mixture, more M&Ms, and another layer of chocolate chip cookies.
5. Add the final layer of the whipping cream mixture, topping it with some crushed Oreos and the remaining M&Ms.
6. Chill the cake in the fridge overnight (for 12-18 hours) until ready to serve.
MINI BERRY CHEESECAKE BITES
For the crust:
2 cup graham cracker crumbs
4 tbsp sugar
6 tbsp butter melted
OR
A full vanilla Oreo Uncrushed
Cheesecake Filling:
32 oz cream cheese softened to room temperature
1 cup sugar
4 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
Wildberry Homemade Topping:
24oz Frozen Mixed Berries
1 1/2 cup sugar
3 TBSP cornstarch
Zest of 1 Lemon
1. Place paper cupcake liners into 24 muffin cups
2. In a small bowl, stir together crust ingredients. Evenly divide mixture among the 24 muffin cups, about 1 tablespoon in each or place an Oreo on the bottom of each liner. Using the bottom of a spice jar, press the crust mixture firmly into the bottom of each muffin cup. Set aside.
3. In a large bowl, beat together softened cream cheese, sugar, eggs, and vanilla until smooth. 4. Using an ice cream scoop, each liner gets 1 scoop. The batter should reach just under the top of the liner.
5. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 - 17 minutes or until just set in the middle, do not overbake. Put an additional pot of water in the oven while you cook the cheesecakes to create steam for evenness in cooking!
6. Allow cheesecakes to cool. Serve topped with wild berry mixture.
7. While cheesecakes are cooling, place berries and other ingredients in a medium pot.
8. Cook on medium heat, until mixture is bubbly and has thickened…stirring occasionally so it does not stick to the bottom.