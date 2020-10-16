It was a sweet morning in the 69 News kitchen.
Kristen Marie Sirbak, chef and owner of Beverly's Pastry Shop, stopped by to make some of their signature treats.
Try them at home or check out the shop in Pottstown.
Caramel Apple Streusel Pie
Ingredients
For the crust
• 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon sugar
• 1 stick cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
• 2 tablespoons cold sour cream
• 3 to 4 tablespoons ice water
For the filling
• 6 large Granny Smith apples cored, peeled, and sliced thinly
• 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 teaspoon cornstarch
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon vanilla
• 1/4 cup heavy cream
• 4 tablespoons butter
For the streusel topping
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 1 tablespoon cold butter, cut into small pieces
Directions
For the crust:
1. In a medium deep mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, and sugar. Add the butter, and cut into the flour using a pastry blender or two knives, leaving large chunks of butter remaining. Add the sour cream then drizzle the water, stirring until a rough shaggy dough starts to come together. If the dough holds together when pinched between your fingers, it’s good. If it doesn’t, drizzle just enough water until it does.
2. Shape the dough into a disk and chill in the fridge until firm and cold, at least 30 minutes or up to 3 days or make ahead.
3. Roll the dough out on a floured work surface. Keep turning the dough after every roll to ensure it doesn’t stick to the counter and is of even thickness. Roll out into a 1/8-inch thick 13-inch circle. Gently roll the dough up and around the rolling pin then unroll over a 9-inch pie tin and press into the tin. Trim the dough, leaving a 1-inch overhang. Crimp or decorate edges and pierce the bottom of the crust all over with a fork. Freeze for 30 minutes, or until very firm.
4. Meanwhile preheat the oven to 375°F.
5. Make ahead: At this point you can place the pie tin (preferably a disposable one) in a zip-top bag and store in the freezer until ready to use. Defrost in the fridge overnight.
6. Remove the pie shell from the freezer and place a double sheet of foil over the shell, pressing the foil gently across the bottom and up the sides of the pie. Place 2 cups pie weights or dry beans over the foil. Bake until the pie crust is dry and light in color, about 20 minutes. Carefully remove the foil and weights and continue baking for another 12 minutes, or until just turning golden. Remove pie and maintain oven temperature.
For the filling:
1. Combine all the ingredients except the butter in a large bowl. Melt the butter in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the apple mixture and cook until the apples begin to soften, about 8 minutes. Pour the apple mixture into the pie crust.
For the topping:
1. In a medium bowl, combine the flour and sugar. Cut the butter into the flour with a fork until coarse crumbs form. Stir in the toffee bits. Sprinkle over the apple mixture. Wrap the edges of the pie crust with a crust shield or foil. Bake the pie for about 35 to 40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown.
2. Let cool until just barely warm. Serve.
Pumpkin Roll
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup powdered sugar (to sprinkle on towel)
• 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 3 large eggs
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 2/3 cup LIBBY'S® 100% Pure Pumpkin
• 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, at room temperature
• 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted
• 6 tablespoons butter or margarine, softened
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• Powdered sugar (for decoration)
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375° F. Grease 15 x 10-inch jelly-roll pan; line with wax paper. Grease and flour paper. Sprinkle a thin, cotton kitchen towel with 1/4 cup powdered sugar.
Step 2
Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and salt in small bowl. Beat eggs and granulated sugar in large mixer bowl until thick. Beat in pumpkin. Stir in flour mixture. Spread evenly into prepared pan.
Step 3
Bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until top of cake springs back when touched. (If using a dark-colored pan, begin checking for doneness at 11 minutes.) Immediately loosen and turn cake onto prepared towel. Carefully peel off paper. Roll up cake and towel together, starting with narrow end. Cool on wire rack.
Step 4
Beat cream cheese, 1 cup powdered sugar, butter and vanilla extract in small mixer bowl until smooth. Carefully unroll cake. Spread cream cheese mixture over cake. Reroll cake. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least one hour. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving, if desired.
Step 5
Cooking Tip: Be sure to put enough powdered sugar on the towel when rolling up the cake so it will not stick.
Rice Krispies Treat
12 tablespoons (1-1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the pan
Two 10-oz bags mini marshmallows, divided
3/4 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
8-1/2 cups Rice Krispies or crispy rice cereal
Line a 9 x 13-in pan with heavy duty aluminum foil and lightly grease with softened butter. Set aside 2 cups of the marshmallows.
In a large pot or Dutch oven, preferably with a light bottom so you can monitor the color, melt the butter over medium heat (save the butter wrappers; you'll use them later for pressing the mixture into the pan). Swirl the pan occasionally to be sure the butter is cooking evenly.
As the butter melts, it will begin to bubble and foam, and the color will progress from bright yellow to golden to, finally, a toasty-brown. Once you smell that nutty brown butter aroma, take the pan off the heat. (You'll see little bits of golden brown sediment forming; that's okay. However, if the sediment looks almost black, go ahead and pass the butter through a fine sieve to strain it out, then return the brown butter to the pan.)