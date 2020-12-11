The 69 News kitchen turned into a makeshift bakery Friday morning.
Kristen Marie Sirbak, chef and owner of Beverly's Pastry Shop in Pottstown, joined us with some sweet treats for holiday baking.
Toffee Coffee Cookies
1/2 cup of granulated sugar
1/2 cup of brown sugar
1/2 cup of softened salted butter
1 egg
1 1/2 cups of all purpose flour
2 Tbl instant coffee
1/4 tsp of salt
1/4 tsp of baking soda
1/2 cup of sugar glazed pecans chopped
1/2 cup Hershey chocolate bar chopped
1/2 cup Heath toffee bits
1/2 cup of butterscotch bits
Glaze:
(depending on the amount of cookies you bake you may need to double this)
1/2 teaspoon instant coffee
1 Tbl of water
1/2 cup of powdered sugar
DIRECTIONS:
In a large bowl, beat your sugar, butter and eggs. In a smaller bowl, combine dry ingredients (flour, instant coffee, baking soda and salt). Then you will slowly add the dry to the wet mixture. Stir in the pecans, chocolate, toffee and butterscotch bits.
Preheat oven to 350 and bake for about 9 mins.
While the cookies are cooling, you can whip up the glaze.
GLAZE:
Stir the powdered sugar into the water until it is smooth. When the cookies are cooled, drizzle away.
This will yield about 24 cookies.
Ricotta Cookies
8 cups of all purpose flour
2 tsp of baking powder
2 tsp of baking soda
1/2 tsp of salt
2 cups of softened butter
3 1/2 cups of sugar
4 tsp of vanilla
4 eggs
30 oz of whole milk ricotta
DIRECTIONS:
Beat together your butter and sugar and then add in the eggs and vanilla until it is all mixed together. Slowly mix in your dry ingredients and the dough will start to come together. Then add the ricotta and mix to form the cookies. You can use an ice cream scoop or tablespoon.
Bake at 350 for approximately 8-10 minutes
Thumbprint Cookies
4 cups of flour
1tsp of baking powder
1/2 tsp of salt
2 cups of softened butter
1 tsp of vanilla
2 eggs
1/2 cup of raspberry jam
GLAZE:
2TBSP of milk
1 1/2 cup of confectioners sugar
1 tsp of vanilla
Mix together until smooth
DIRECTIONS:
Beat your sugar and butter together. Then add in the eggs and vanilla until thoroughly mixed. Add dry ingredients and mix until the dough comes together. To create the cookies, make a small ball of dough and then place your thumb into the dough. This can be done in your hand or on the baking sheet. Once your thumbprint is done, add the jam.
Bake at 350 for 8 to 10 minutes. Once cooled, drizzle with the glaze if you desire