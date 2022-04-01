If you're looking for a way to sweeten up your holiday, Kristen Sirbak from Beverly's Pastry Shop has a few ideas for you.
She joins thee WFMZ Morning crew live in the Sunrise kitchen to share some sweet, tasty treats.
Beverly's Pastry Shop, located in Pottstown, Pa., specializes in cakes, pastries and cupcakes. They offer gluten free and vegan options for their patrons daily.
You can also order any soy free, sugar free or nut free pastries by calling into the bakery at any time.
On this edition of Sunrise Chef, Sirbak shares some of their signature, Easter-themed pastries and cakes with the WFMZ team.
Beverly's Pastry Shop has rolled out an amazing list of sweet, specialty recipes for the upcoming holiday, including an Easter egg cake!
To order your specialty Easter dessert, the Beverly's Pastry Shop Facebook page asks you email all orders to beverlyspastryshop@gmail.com with the subject "EASTER ORDERS". They ask all orders be placed by April 10th.