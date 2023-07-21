Chef Scott Carpenter of Braise. a fine dining restaurant at 2960 W. Skippack Pike in Lansdale, joined the 69 News at Sunrise crew on Friday morning.
For this edition of Sunrise Chef, Scott makes chicken and waffles with a blueberry-chipotle maple syrup, shrimp and grits, and southern French Ratatouille with local mushroom pilaf.
Scott's recipes are copied below.
Chicken and Waffles
INGREDIENTS:
2 Cups flour
1 Tablespoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
2 Tablespoons sugar
2 eggs
1 ⅔ cups of milk
⅓ cup of melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
INSTRUCTIONS:
Place flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl, stir to combine.
In a separate bowl, mix eggs, milk, butter, and vanilla.
Next step, slowly whisk wet ingredients in with dry mix. Whisk until smooth, no lumps
Simply cook waffles.
For the chicken, combine 1 cup flour and 2 Tablespoons cajun seasoning.
I use boneless chicken breast, you can cut it as big or as small as you want.
Soak chicken in regular milk for at least 3 minutes.
Take the chicken out of milk – you want it to be wet, so don’t dry it off.
Coat chicken with flour. You can pan fry, deep fry or air fry, until cooked all the way.
Last step: Eat! You can use any type of syrup you like.
Shrimp and Grits
INGREDIENTS:
- Andouille sausage, 3 to 4 slices per serving
- Shrimp, I buy already peeled shrimp 3 to 4 per serving
- Sauteed onion, bell pepper, celery
- Chopped parsley, must be fresh parsley
- Bourbon, about half a shot
- Heavy cream
GRITS:
You can use quick cook or old fashion, just follow the directions on the container.
Sautee all ingredients in the same pan, once shrimp is half way cooked gently add bourbon.
If you do not drink alcohol, you can skip the bourbon, just add a pinch of Cajun seasoning in place.
Now add cream and reduce, or cook until cream starts to thicken
Place grits in a bowl, dump the sauce on top and enjoy!