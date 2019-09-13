Sunrise Chef: Cascade at Durham Springs
The Cascade at Durham Springs is a restaurant located in Durham Township, Bucks County.
The chef and co-owner stopped by the 69 News kitchen Friday with a look at what they offer and when to come visit.
The Pink Drink
Inspired by Be Your Own Bartender by Carey Jones and John McCarthy
.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
.5 oz. Aperol
2 shakes Grapefruit Bitters
2 oz. Champagne
1 slice of Ruby Red Grapefruit
Fill a wine glass with ice. Add the St. Germain, Aperol, and Grapefruit Bitters. Top with the Champagne and stir. Garnish with a thin slice of grapefruit
