Sunrise Chef: Cascade at Durham Springs

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 11:09 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:09 AM EDT

The Cascade at Durham Springs is a restaurant located in Durham Township, Bucks County.

The chef and co-owner stopped by the 69 News kitchen Friday with a look at what they offer and when to come visit.

The Pink Drink

Inspired by Be Your Own Bartender by Carey Jones and John McCarthy 

.5 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
.5 oz. Aperol
2 shakes Grapefruit Bitters
2 oz. Champagne
1 slice of Ruby Red Grapefruit

Fill a wine glass with ice. Add the St. Germain, Aperol, and Grapefruit Bitters. Top with the Champagne and stir. Garnish with a thin slice of grapefruit

