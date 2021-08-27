Sweet and savory -- we're rounding out the summer with a variety of flavors.
The executive chef of Cheers American Bistro at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Reading was in the 69 News kitchen on Friday.
He made duck confit wontons, a salad with pears, goat cheese and more, and a short rib duo.
Duck Confit Wontons with Tangy Sweet Soy
Wonton wrappers - 4ea
Duck confit - 8oz
For the duck confit, take one whole duck and debone in half, cut out fat excess, then you will season generously the 2 halves, with (2oz) kosher salt, (2oz) black pepper, (1oz) garlic and (2oz) apple cider vinegar. Place them together, meat against meat, and refrigerate for 24 hours. Then deep fry the 2 halves of duck at low temp for 1 hour or until duck is almost off the bone, but not much color on it, then cool down and pull the meat only, and it will be ready for the wontons.
Wrapping the wontons -- Take a wonton wrapper and slightly wet it with a bit of cold water, place 2oz of duck confit in the middle of the wonton and then fold it in half, then press the edges firmly or with the back of a fork. Fry at medium temp for 1 minute and serve.
For the sauce
Soy sauce - 2oz
Honey - 1oz
Sweet chili sauce - 1oz
Cilantro - 4 sprigs
Salad
1 pear
Goat Cheese - 1oz
Roasted Beets - 2oz
Flat Parsley - 4 sprigs
Cialntro - 4 sprigs
Chives - 4 sprigs
Mixed Greens - 3oz
Pecans - 1oz
Honey Lime Vinaigrette - 1oz
Peel and quarter pear, then in a pan sear it and chill.
For the beets, cover in aluminum foil, then roast in oven at 350 for 45 min, depending on the size of the beets (they should be tender). Refrigerate until cold, then peel and quarter the beets.
For the vinaigrette, in a blender combine 1oz apple cider vinegar, one lime juice, 1 oz of honey, ½ oz Dijon mustard, 2oz olive oil, salt, pepper as needed, blend all ingredients except the olive oil, add the olive oil slowly at the end.
Once the vinaigrette is done, mix in the greens and herbs with vinaigrette, pecans, goat cheese. Place pears around the plate or desired placement of your salad.
Slow Cooked Short Ribs and Honey Spiced Shrimp
Braised Beef Short Ribs - 2ea
16/20 shrimp
Diced carrots, celery, onion - 6oz combined
Red wine - 3cups
Tomato paste - 2oz
Honey - 1oz
Cracked black pepper
Shallots - 4 ea.
Olive oil - 2oz
Diced Yellow Potato - 1ea
Diced Cremini mushrooms - 4ea
Diced sweet potato - 1ea
Diced onion - 3oz
Red and green red peppers, diced - 3oz
Chopped herbs
Salt and pepper as needed
For the short ribs, season the ribs, then sear them in olive oil. Remove from pan, add the carrots, celery, onions and cook until translucent. Add tomato paste, red wine, then cover them and braise in the oven at 325 for 2 hours.
For the shrimp, flour them and pan fry, then coat them with honey and cracked black pepper.
For the hash, combine potatoes, onions, peppers and mushrooms in olive oil, salt, pepper, and roast at 350 in oven for 10 minutes or until cooked. Add fresh herbs before serving.
For the shallot puree, roast shallots at 325 for 20 minutes or until shallots are cooked and soft in the middle, then add salt, pepper, and run them in a food processor until smooth texture.