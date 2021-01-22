Cheers American Bistro is located inside the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading.
Chef Carlos Gomez was in the 69 News kitchen on Friday.
SALAD
Baby greens with red wine poached pear, endives, and grilled carrots, champagne vinaigrette.
2oz. of mixed greens
1oz. of julienned endives
One small carrot
One small pear
2oz. red wine
3oz. sugar
2oz. of water
1oz. of honey
3oz champagne
3oz. apple cider vinegar
1oz. Dijon mustard
1ea shallot
1oz. honey
3oz of olive oil
2oz fresh crushed black peppercorns
Wash mixed greens and set aside. For the poached pear, peel pear and leave the core in it. In a small sauce pan, put the red wine, sugar, water, honey, salt and pepper A/N. Add the pear and poach for 30 minutes or until pear is fork tender. Remove pear and cool, then remove the core or split in half if you desire to do a fan presentation, if not the whole pear will be fine as well.
For the vinaigrette: In a blender, add the mustard, honey and shallot. Then add the apple cider vinaigrette, mix well then add the olive oil slowly in the blender on low speed, add salt and pepper A/N
Peel carrot and slice thin lengthwise, then season with olive oil, salt, pepper, and grill or sear. Set aside and cool. Julienne endives. Once all this is done, mix in vinaigrette into the mixed greens, serve in a desired plate and top it with endives, carrots, and the pear.
Watermelon Chocolate Ginger Fizz
In a blender combine:
The pulp of healthy watermelon slice- more is best
Squeeze of half a lemon
Two tablespoons chocolate chips
1oz Honey syrup
2 cups ice
Blend all ingredients until it reaches a slushy consistency. Then add 4oz non-alcoholic ginger beer. Pulse the blender a few times to mix in the ginger beer but do not overly blend or you will lose the fizz.
Pour frozen concoction into pint glass and garnish with a watermelon wedge or lemon wedge.
Blackened petite filet of beef, topped with crispy onions on a lobster and shrimp saffron risotto
One 6oz. filet of beef
1oz.Blackened spices
4oz. julienne onions
2oz. AP flour
4oz. of risotto or Arborio rice
2oz. of lobster meat
2oz. of shrimp
One small pinch of saffron stock
10oz. of seafood stock
1oz. diced onions
2oz. very small diced vegetables
½ oz. of diced flat parsley
3oz. white wine
2oz. olive oil
4oz of blended oil for frying the julienne onions.
Seasoned filet of beef with blackened spices and sear in hot skillet. Cook to desired temperature. For the risotto, in a medium saucepan, add the olive oil, add diced onion and cook at low heat until onions are translucent, do not brown the onions. Add the white wine, continue to cook until wine is reduced. Add seafood stock and saffron, bring to a simmer and add the risotto. Continue to stir until risotto is cooked, then add the lobster and shrimp, continue to cook until meat is cooked and folded into risotto. Add the small vegetables and parsley, salt , pepper A/N, then serve.
For the crispy onions: In a small pan, heat the blended oil, take the julienne onions and season with salt and pepper, mix in the AP flour, remove the excess flour and fry in the pan until crispy brown and use them to garnish your filet of beef.