Friday's Sunrise Chef guest was Jamie McKeon, executive chef for Red Door Catering at Muhlenberg College. He'll be feeding runners at next year's St. Luke's Half Marathon.
Drabenslaw
Very Healthy fall vegetable slaw, nutritious and flavorful.
Vegetarian
Yields 12 / 6 oz. servings
Ingredients
4-cups Kale Chiffonade
2-cup Brussel sprouts, shaved ,roasted
1-cup Kohlrabi shredded (sub shredded cabbage if needed)
1 red onion slivered
1-cup Red beets julienne roasted
1-cup Golden beet julienne roasted
1-cup candied beets julienne roasted
1-cup tri-colored carrot shredded
1-cup fennel (anise) shredded
2 cup pomegranate seeds
¼ cup sunflower seeds toasted
3-cup blood orange vinaigrette
Blood Orange Vinaigrette:
1-cup juice from 6 blood oranges
2-cup EVOO ( extra virgin olive oil )
½ -cup white balsamic vinegar
Zests from 1 blood orange
1-teaspoon coriander
Salt and pepper to taste TT
Emulsify in blender until smooth
Yields approx. 1 quart
Directions:
Chiffonade Kale and prep all other ingredients. Roasted Julienne beets and Brussel sprouts. Toss all vegetable’s with EVOO and salt and pepper. Place on cookie sheets , sprayed , keep separate. Cooking time may vary approx.. 10-15 minutes ,in pre-heated oven at 450 degrees (conventional) 400 ( convection )
Massage kale with ½ cup blood orange vinaigrette. Toss in 1 cup pomegranate and remaining ingredients except sunflower seeds to be used for garnish with remaining cup of pomegranate.
Quinoa and Falafel Asian Bites
Very versatile bites. Spicy and delicious Vegan , Vegetarian
Yields 40 / 1oz. bites
Ingredients
2 cups falafel mix (mixed)
2 cups quinoa (cooked)
½ cup sweet chili sauce (convenience)
1 Tbsp. roasted garlic
1 tsp powdered ginger
½ cup scallion sliced
½ cup chopped pickled vegetables (Giardiniera) will work
1 Tbsp. wasabi powder
1 tsp. cumin powder
1 tsp vegetable relish to dip (sub ponzu, teriyaki, or soy sauce)
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in bowl. Work well to make sure all is mixed. With a 1 oz scooper make level balls (40) place on baking sheet. Fry or bake at 350degrees until brown. Serve by itself or top Drabenslaw for complete meal …WOW!Serve on rice noodle or jasmine rice with stir-fry sauce
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Cake
One powerful nutritious, tasty flavor
Yields 6 / 4oz. servings
Ingredients
1 can black beans –drained –pureed
2 cups sweet potato peeled and shredded
1 cup organic quinoa –cooked
1 tsp cumin
2 tsp roasted garlic 2 scallions sliced
1 cup bread crumbs ( sub extra cup purred quinoa – gluten free)
½ cup chopped cilantro
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp chipotle powder
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl. Work well with hands or spoon. Form into patties (Hamburger size) Place on sprayed sheet pan, cook at 400 degrees (preheated). Cook until golden brown, approx. 8-12 minute.