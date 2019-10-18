Friday's Sunrise Chef guest was Jamie McKeon, executive chef for Red Door Catering at Muhlenberg College. He'll be feeding runners at next year's St. Luke's Half Marathon.

Drabenslaw

Very Healthy fall vegetable slaw, nutritious and flavorful.

Vegetarian

Yields 12 / 6 oz. servings

Ingredients

4-cups Kale Chiffonade

2-cup Brussel sprouts, shaved ,roasted

1-cup Kohlrabi shredded (sub shredded cabbage if needed)

1 red onion slivered

1-cup Red beets julienne roasted

1-cup Golden beet julienne roasted

1-cup candied beets julienne roasted

1-cup tri-colored carrot shredded

1-cup fennel (anise) shredded

2 cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup sunflower seeds toasted

3-cup blood orange vinaigrette

Blood Orange Vinaigrette:

1-cup juice from 6 blood oranges

2-cup EVOO ( extra virgin olive oil )

½ -cup white balsamic vinegar

Zests from 1 blood orange

1-teaspoon coriander

Salt and pepper to taste TT

Emulsify in blender until smooth

Yields approx. 1 quart

Directions:

Chiffonade Kale and prep all other ingredients. Roasted Julienne beets and Brussel sprouts. Toss all vegetable’s with EVOO and salt and pepper. Place on cookie sheets , sprayed , keep separate. Cooking time may vary approx.. 10-15 minutes ,in pre-heated oven at 450 degrees (conventional) 400 ( convection )

Massage kale with ½ cup blood orange vinaigrette. Toss in 1 cup pomegranate and remaining ingredients except sunflower seeds to be used for garnish with remaining cup of pomegranate.

Quinoa and Falafel Asian Bites

Very versatile bites. Spicy and delicious Vegan , Vegetarian

Yields 40 / 1oz. bites

Ingredients

2 cups falafel mix (mixed)

2 cups quinoa (cooked)

½ cup sweet chili sauce (convenience)

1 Tbsp. roasted garlic

1 tsp powdered ginger

½ cup scallion sliced

½ cup chopped pickled vegetables (Giardiniera) will work

1 Tbsp. wasabi powder

1 tsp. cumin powder

1 tsp vegetable relish to dip (sub ponzu, teriyaki, or soy sauce)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in bowl. Work well to make sure all is mixed. With a 1 oz scooper make level balls (40) place on baking sheet. Fry or bake at 350degrees until brown. Serve by itself or top Drabenslaw for complete meal …WOW!Serve on rice noodle or jasmine rice with stir-fry sauce

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Cake

One powerful nutritious, tasty flavor

Yields 6 / 4oz. servings

Ingredients

1 can black beans –drained –pureed

2 cups sweet potato peeled and shredded

1 cup organic quinoa –cooked

1 tsp cumin

2 tsp roasted garlic 2 scallions sliced

1 cup bread crumbs ( sub extra cup purred quinoa – gluten free)

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp chipotle powder

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in mixing bowl. Work well with hands or spoon. Form into patties (Hamburger size) Place on sprayed sheet pan, cook at 400 degrees (preheated). Cook until golden brown, approx. 8-12 minute.

Tags