We're cooking up some fantastic fall treats in the 69 News kitchen with Chef Jamie McKeon, the founder of EaseE Eatz.
Typically, he's helping get the word out for the St. Luke's Half Marathon, but the pandemic is pushing things back this year.
Instead, he's showing us some seasonal dishes.
Roasted Brussel Sprout Salad
Apples, Pecorino Romano, Honey and Hazelnuts
YIELDS: 4 servings
TOTAL TIME: 1 hour
INGREDIENTS
3 Tbsp. olive oil
3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
¼ cup pure honey
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 Tablespoons Balsamic vinegar
1 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed and thinly sliced
1 large Honeycrisp apple, cut into matchsticks (Julienne)
1 shallot, chopped
1/4 c. toasted hazelnuts
2 oz. Pecorino cheese, shaved
2 oz. julienne toasted beets
DIRECTIONS
Whisk together oil, and honey in a bowl
Pour over sprouts, shallots. Season with salt and pepper. Roast at 500 degrees (conventional oven) for 15 minutes, then chill.
Toss apple, lemon juice in separate bowl. Add all but a small handful to chilled sprouts and shallots
Fold Pecorino.
Add hazelnuts 1/2 in the bowl and 1/2 atop for garnish along with remaining julienne apples and toasted julienne beets
Smoky Pumpkin Deviled Eggs
Smoky Holiday Fun!
Prep time: 35 minutes
Yields 12 servings, 3oz portions
INGREDIENTS
· 12 hardboiled eggs
· 5 Tbsp. pureed pumpkin
· 3 Tbsp. mayonnaise
· 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
· 2 tsp. prepared horseradish
· 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
· Kosher salt and black pepper
· 6 small cornichons (Gherkin pickles)
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Peel eggs and cut half lengthwise. Remove yolk and whites keep separate
2. Process yolks, pumpkin, mayonnaise, mustard, horseradish, and paprika in a food processor until smooth, about 30 seconds. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Transfer yolk mix into pastry bag or zip lock bag. Cut ¾ inch in one corner of bag. Pipe filling into the well of each egg white. Smooth yolk with damp finger. Make ridges on yolk with a fork.
4. Cut cornichon in half lengthwise, then crosswise, creating 24 pieces. Place 1 cornichon at one end of each yolk, creating a stem. Cover with damp paper towel and chill up to 2 hours.
Pumpkin Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Moist delicious cake with creamy cheese icing
Prep time: 1 ½ hours
Yields15-20 serving
INGREDIENTS
CAKE:
Cooking spay
2 cups all-purpose flour
4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoons kosher salt
1(15oz.) can pumpkin puree
4 large eggs
1 cup (packed) dark brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
½ cup plain Greek yogurt
ICING:
2 ½ cups powdered sugar
8oz cream cheese room temp
1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter (room temp)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cinnamon stick ( optional ) garnish zest
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Pre-heat oven 350 degrees. Middle rack
2. Spray 9x13 pan with cooking spray.
3. Place all dry ingredients in bowl for cake, mix well
4. In separate bowl mix all wet ingredients for cake
5. Add dry ingredients to wet with rubber spatula. Mix till lumps are incorporated. Do not overmix.
6. Place ingredients in pan spread evenly.
7. Bake for 20 minutes-rotate 180 degrees
8. Bake for additional 20 minutes
9. Test with sandwich pick. No mix on pick? Good to go.
10. Cool on cooling rack or let sit
Frosting:
Beat cream cheese and butter on low for 1 minute.
Scrap bowl and turn to medium-medium high. Fluff till color changes (White and fluffy)
Add vanilla and powdered sugar -- same as above on low, then scrape and turn to high and fluff.
Use a pastry bag to pipe on cooled cake (or spread with a spatula)
Cut and plate. Grate cinnamon stick on top for garnish.