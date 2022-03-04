On this edition of Sunrise Chef, the WFMZ team is joined by TV host, author and chef, Christina Pirello. She has an Emmy winning show on PBS called Christina Cooks.
Christina says the key to a good Reuben is the thousand island dressing. She made a vegan version for the Sunrise team. The dressing ingredients include:
- 1 cup vegan mayo
- 1/3 cup natural ketchup, (no sugar or artificial additives)
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- Generous pinch sea salt
- 3 tablespoons natural sweet pickle relish
- Reuben
- Avocado oil
- 8-ounce tempeh block, sliced in half and then in half thicknesses, making 4 pieces
- 4 slices whole grain bread
- 2-3 tablespoons natural sauerkraut
To make this tasty dish, follow these instructions:
- Place the dressing to the side and place oil in a skillet to cover the bottom of the pan.
- Lay tempeh slices in the oil over medium heat.
- Cook until browned, about 4 minutes.
- Turn and brown on the other side, about 4 minutes.
- Transfer to a plate.
- In the same skillet, lay the bread slices and toast lightly.
- Remove the bread from the skillet and spread with dressing.
- Place 2 pieces of tempeh on top of the bread.
- Spoon sauerkraut on top of the tempeh.
- Lay another slice of bread on top to close the sandwich.
- Slice diagonally and serve hot.
Christina also made vegan Cacio e Pepe, a classic Roman pasta dish. The recipe features few ingredients:
- 8 ounces spaghetti
- 3 tablespoons white miso
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 3 ounces coarsely ground hazelnuts or macadamia nuts
- Pinch garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
To make this pasta dish, follow these instructions:
- Bring a medium pot of salted water to the boil.
- Drop spaghetti and make the sauce.
- Make the sauce by placing miso, olive oil, ground nuts and garlic powder in a skillet over low heat.
- Cook, stirring occasionally.
- Place the peppercorns in a small skillet and toast over medium heat until fragrant.
- Transfer to a mortar pestle and grind.
- When the pasta is cooked al dente (about 7 minutes), transfer it (using tongs) to the skillet with the sauce.
- Add a couple tablespoons of pasta cooking water (if needed) to make the sauce ‘creamy.’
- Toss in fresh peppercorns and serve.
Cook’s Tip: To grind the hazelnuts, toast them in the oven for 10 minutes; transfer to a towel and rub off most of the skins. Place in a food processor and pulse until a coarse texture forms.
If using macadamia nuts, no toasting is required; just grind the nuts in a food processor.
Lastly, Christina made dessert for the Sunrise team.
Budino al Cioccolato is a creamy chocolate pudding with no dairy and no simple sugars.
The ingredients include:
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- Pinch sea salt
- Generous pinch cinnamon
- 3 tablespoons arrowroot powder
- 2 cups organic oat or soy milk (unsweetened)
- 4 ounces coarsely chopped dark, non-dairy chocolate
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla paste ( or 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract)
To make this dessert, follow these instructions:
- Whisk together sugar, cocoa powder, salt, cinnamon and arrowroot until well combined.
- In a saucepan, heat milk over low heat.
- Stir in chopped chocolate and whisk until it melts completely.
- Stir in the dry mixture and cook, whisking constantly until the pudding thickens, about 2-4 minutes.
- It should be smooth, thick and creamy.
- Spoon the pudding into individual cups and serve warm or at room temperature.
- Right before serving, garnish with chopped chocolate, chopped nuts or vegan whipped cream.