Sunrise Chef: Copperhead Grille
Copperhead Grille was in the 69 News kitchen Friday.
Check out some recipes below then stop by the Upper Saucon Township or Allentown location.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
There is no data for this zipcode!
Get current weather condition by zip code failed.
Allentown, PA 18102
62°F
Overcast
TONIGHT
- 30%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
- Berks Rob Schollenberger
-
- Berks Google
- Lehigh Valley Bethlehem Twp. Police Department Facebook page
-
-