The Copperhead Grille was in the 69 News kitchen on Friday to kick off the month of May.
Mike Dontas made some of the restaurant's dishes. Try them at Copperhead's Center Valley or Allentown locations, or check out the recipes below.
Seared Tuna Guac
6 oz guacamole
3.25 oz cup pico
3 oz sesame encrusted tuna -- sliced
Drizzle cusabi dressing
Pinch pineapple salsa
Drizzle sriracha
3 white corn tortillas-cut into 8 pieces per tortilla=24 total
Seasoned with copper spice
Lime wedge-garnish
Method:
1. Using a ring mold in the center of a small chilled salad plate
2. Add guacamole, pico, sliced tuna, cusabi dressing, pineapple salsa, and drizzle of sriracha
3. Take tortilla chips and deep fry them at 350 for 2 minutes or until golden brown. Season with copper spice
4. Add tortilla chips around the ring mold
5. Remove mold before serving.
6. Garnish with cilantro and a lime wedge
Brown butter buffalo crab pizza
Cauliflower crust gluten free pizza
2 oz ladle brown butter buffalo sauce
Small handful jack and cheddar cheeses
1 each portion Chesapeake topping
1 oz portion claw crabmeat
Drizzle ranch dressing
Pinch shredded iceberg lettuce
Pinch corn pico
Chopped parsley- garnish
Method:
1. On a pizza screen add pan coating and place cauliflower crust on top
2. Ladle brown butter buffalo sauce on top, jack and cheddar cheese
3. Break up Chesapeake topping and place on top
4. Add claw crabmeat and place in convection oven and bake for 7 minutes at 450 degrees.
5. Cut into 6 pieces and place on circular plate
6. Garnish with shredded iceberg lettuce and corn pico in the center of the pizza
7. Drizzle ranch dressing on top
8. Garnish with chopped parsley
Mediterranean Chicken Skewers
2 ea Mediterranean skewers
1 ea grilled pita
Brush clarified butter
2 soup spoons tzatziki sauce
Small handful fresh spinach
Pinch roasted red peppers
Pinch crumbled feta cheese
5 ea Kalamata olive
Sprinkle dried oregano
Drizzle chimmi
Method:
1. Grill skewers until cooked 100%
2. Grill 7 inch pita bread on one side with clarified butter
3. Cut pita into 4 pieces
4. In the center of a rectangular plate place circular mold then add spinach, roasted red peppers, 4 ea kalamata olives,crumbled feta cheese, tzatziki sauce and top with 1 ea kalamata olive for garnish
5. Sprinkle oregano on top
6. On each end add pita bread and skewer
7. Drizzle chimmi on top of skewers