The Great Allentown Fair offers music, games, demonstrations and more, but on Friday, we focused on food.
The fair's culinary contests are always a popular attraction, and they are just for amateurs. Registration is open until August 8.
Judging takes place daily at the Agri-Plex at the fairgrounds.
Julie Intrepido-Kmetz has been the culinary supervisor for 24 years, and Beth DeFrancisco is the Pampered Chef sponsor. Both were in the 69 News kitchen on Friday to make a chili recipe (below) and peach bread pudding.
hear more about the fair contests.
The Great Allentown Fair runs August 31 through September 5, 2022.
Clover Hill Winery Chili
1T olive oil
1T garlic butter
1 large Vidalia onion, diced
1 (each) red, orange, green pepper, diced
2 jalapeno peppers, diced
1T minced garlic
1 1/4 lb. pork tenderloin, cut in pieces
1 lb. cooked sausage crumbles
10 pieces bacon, cooked and diced
2 cups cabernet sauvignon, Clover Hill
1 cup beef broth
14.5 oz can fire roasted tomatoes
8 oz mild picante sauce
24 oz jar pasta sauce
15.5 oz can dark red kidney beans
15.5 oz can cannellini white beans
15.5 oz can black beans
15.5 oz can garbanzo beans
12 oz bag frozen corn, thawed
3T chili powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp oregano
1/2 tsp chipotle chili pepper
pinch red pepper flakes
1T brown sugar
1 lime, juice and zest
salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large saucepan, heat oil and garlic butter. Add onions and all peppers. Saute 4 minutes until softened, then add garlic and cook 1 minute.
Add pork tenderloin pieces. Cook until browning (5 minutes) then add sausage crumbles and bacon.
Pour in wine and beef broth, stirring, and cook high heat to boiling, about 10 minutes. Stirring often, reduce heat to a simmer.
Add fire roasted tomatoes, picante sauce and pasta sauce, sitrring well. Add to pan all the beans and corn.
Stir in seasonings and lime juice and zest.
Cover and simmer 1 hour.
Serve in bread bowl with your favorite toppings.