On New Year's Eve, chefs from the Fellowship Community senior-living campus in Whitehall joined the 69 News at Sunrise team.
Executive Chef Anthony Salvatore and Pastry Chef Evelyn Parodi offered up some delightful recipes to kick off 2022 with special plates.
Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Pot Pie
1 whole chicken, about 5 lbs.
1 bay leaf
4 stalks celery, chopped
4 medium carrots, chopped
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1-2 tablespoons fresh parsley or 1-2 teaspoons dried parsley
Pot pie dough:
2 cups flour + extra for rolling out
1 egg + 2 egg yolks
1/4 teaspoon salt
5-6 tablespoons milk
Step 1
Remove anything inside the chicken. Rinse the chicken. Place chicken in a Dutch oven or stock pot. Cover with water. Add a bay leaf and 1 teaspoon parsley. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low-medium. Simmer for about 1 hour or until thoroughly cooked.
Step 2
Turn off the heat. Remove chicken from broth. Allow chicken to cool. Meanwhile, strain broth.
Step 3
Once cool, remove chicken from bones. You'll need about 4 cups. Reserve the rest for another use.
Pot pie squares:
Step 1
In a food processor, add flour, egg, egg yolks and salt. With processor on, add 5 tablespoons milk through the chute. The dough should come together easily and form into a ball. If it's too dry, add an additional tablespoon of milk. If it's too wet, add flour a tablespoon a time until dough forms easily into a ball. (You can also use a stand mixer or mix by hand. I just find the food processor to be the easiest for this.)
Step 2
On a floured surface, flatten dough into a circle with a pastry roller, using flour as necessary to keep from sticking. Roll out to about 1/8 inch thickness.
Step 3
Using a pizza cutter, cut into approximately 2-inch squares. If there's extra dough on the edges, roll into a ball and repeat.
Step 4
Place squares on floured baking sheet. You can pile on top of each other. Just make sure there's plenty of flour to keep them from sticking.
Pot pie:
Step 1
Heat chicken broth in a Dutch oven and add carrots and celery. Cook until softened, about 15-20 minutes. Turn up the heat, bring to a boil. Drop dough squares one at a time into the pot, stirring frequently. If you drop a bunch in together, they will stick together in a clump.
Step 2
Maintain a very gentle boil, and cook the dough for 4-6 minutes. Add the reserved chicken and chopped fresh parsley. Stir and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook until hot. Serve.
Stuffed Filet Mignon with Prosciutto and Smoked Gouda
1 (10-ounce) package chopped fresh spinach
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1/2 small shallot, chopped
1/2 small red bell pepper, 1/4 chopped, 1/4 cut into thin strips, for garnish
2 ounces prosciutto (about 3 to 4 slices), cut into ribbons
Coarse salt
Black pepper
1/4 cup Italian breadcrumbs
1/3 cup grated smoked gouda
Tenderloin of beef
Step 1
Wrap in clean kitchen towel and wring chopped spinach dry.
Step 2
Place a large skillet on the stove over medium high heat. Add 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil to hot skillet. Add garlic to oil. Add onion and red pepper, cook 1 minute. Lower heat to medium. Add the prosciutto and the spinach. Season with salt and pepper. Add breadcrumbs and cheese to spinach. Turn off heat. Let stuffing cool.
Step 3
To create the cavity for the stuffing, use a long sharp knife (like a boning knife), and cut a 1- to 2-inch hole through the center of the roast, making a lengthwise slit. Turn the meat around and cut another slit in the same spot so that your knife completes the cavity. Insert a wooden spoon into the cavity to make sure the hole is even and goes all the way through.
Step 4
Put the cooled filling in a resealable plastic bag and snip a hole in the corner of the bag. Pipe the filling into the cavity. You may need to push it along with your fingers to make sure that it goes all the way through.
Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Bombs
1 lb. semisweet chocolate
1 pkg. 8 oz. of room temperature cream cheese
1/2 cup of unsalted butter, room temperature
1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
1/4 cup of sugar
3 tablespoons of refined coconut oil
1 cup raspberries of fresh or frozen
6 cavities silicon mold
1 pint of Raspberries
Step 1
Melt pound of chocolate over a double boiler. Mix until all is melted and remove from heat.
Step 2
Using a pastry brush, dip into the melted chocolate and brush it on the silicone mold.
Step 3
In a medium-sized bowl using an electric mixer, beat the room temperature cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy.
Step 4
Next add sugar, vanilla and coconut oil, and mix well until fully incorporated.
Step 5
In a small bowl, mash the raspberries using the back of a spoon. If using frozen raspberries, puree using a blender or food processor.
Step 6
Add the raspberry puree to the batter and mix well.
Step 7
Using a pastry bag, or small cookie scoop add the mixture into the half circle cavities silicone mold.
Step 8
Place in the freezer for an hour to firm up.
Step 9
Pop your chocolate raspberry cheesecake bombs and store them in a container in your freezer until ready to serve and eat.