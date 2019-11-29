Friday's Sunrise Chef is a familiar face for our viewers, but he's taken on a whole new venture.
Mike Greary and Nathan Funari from Get Fed Catering were in the kitchen.
Crab Phyllo
1 # Jumbo Lump Picked
1 Small Red and Green Bell Pepper Small Diced
1 Small Red Onion Diced
1 Tbs Mayo
1 Sprig of Dill Chopped
2 Tbs Capers
½ Tbs Cajun
2 Tbs Dijon
1 Tbs Fresh Lemon
1 Tbs Chili Garlic
24 Phyllo Cups
Mix all ingredients together lightly and fill phyllo shells
Chicken Stir Fry
1 Julienne Chicken Breast
2 ounces cauliflower
1 ounce sliced red onion
2 ounces peas
2 ounces sliced carrots
2 ounces stir fry vegetables
1 scallion sliced
1 clove garlic
2 Tbs sesame oil
4 ounces soy sauce
1 Tbs olive oil
2 Mushrooms sliced
1 shallot diced
2 ounces broccoli
1 ounce coconut sugar
1 ounce minced ginger
½ tsp red pepper flakes
Heat oils in a pan till hot. Qwik fry Chicken until seared and golden brown, Add all vegetables and lightly sauté. Add soy and turn up heat. Toss and coat with Coconut Sugar and Red Pepper Flakes
Maple Ginger Salmon
8 Ounces Salmon
1 Tbs Oil
4 Ounces Maple Syrup
1 Ounce Minced Ginger
Salt, Pepper and Butter
Zucchini Bread
Grilled Asparagus
Fried Potato Hay and Leeks
Lightly season Salmon. Heat pan and sear well on 1 side, Flip and hit with Ginger and Syrup. Finish in oven at 350. Serve on a wedge of Zucchini bread with Grilled Asparagus and fried Onion Hay