Greer Dalpe, manager of Grille 3501 in Allentown, visited the WFMZ kitchen with Executive Chef Brad Shive to talk about outdoor dining and a new spring menu and to share a few dishes, including tuna tartare and pan-seared scallops.
Tuna Tartare
Sushi grade Ahi Tuna, chopped into small cubes
Pico de Gallo
2 diced seedless cucumbers
1 diced red onion
5 minced jalapenos
1/2 cup diced radish
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
salt and pepper to taste
Cilantro yuzu vinaigrette
1/4 cup Yuzu juice
1/4 cup ginger puree
1/4 cup rice vinegar
1 egg
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1 1/2 cups soybean oil
salt and pepper to taste
Combine yuzu juice, ginger puree, rice vinegar, and egg in a blender. Add oil in a steady stream until emulsified. Fold in cilantro and season with salt and pepper.
Crostini
Grille 3501 Burger
Ground beef patty
Brioche bun
arugula
cheddar
Barbeque Sauce
1 oz Tobasco
2 oz Worscester Sauce
2 cup Soy Sauce
2 cup Mirin
2 1/2 cups coffee
2 cups sugar
2 cups brown sugar
1 1/2 cups honey
4 cups ketchup
1 cup mustard
1 oz lemon juice
2 onions, chopped
1/2 cup chopped garlic
2 chopped poblano peppers
Cook onion, garlic, and poblanos until translucent. Add all other ingredients and simmer for 45mins. Blend until smooth. Season with Salt & Pepper to taste.
Fried Onions
Combine 3 cups buttermilk and 1 oz Tobasco. Shave two white onions on a mandolin. Soak in buttermilk mixture overnight. Drain. Fry in 350-degree oil for two minutes.
Pan-seared scallops
U-10 Sea Scallops
Romanesco (cut into bite sized pieces, toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper and roast at 350 degrees for 15-20mins or until al dente)
Truffle rice
2 qts Basmati rIce
3 qts truffle Stock (3 qts water combined with 2 tablespoons truffle paste and 1/2 cup vegetable base)
1 1/2 lbs onions, finely chopped
1 lb celery, finely chopped
1/3 cu[ minced garlic
1 tablespoon truffle paste
Toast rice in 300-degree oven for 25 minutes tossing occasionally. Caramelize onion, celery and garlic. Cook toasted rice in truffle stock until tender. Combine with vegetable mixture and additional truffle paste.
Horseradish Crème Fraîche (Combine 3 qt heavy cream with 1/2 cup buttermilk. Let sit at room temperature overnight. Season with 1 cup horseradish and the zest of one lemon. Season to taste with salt and pepper)