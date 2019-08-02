BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Puerto Rico's outgoing governor says Pierluisi will be successor - more >>

Sunrise Chef

Sunrise Chef: Healthy You Cafe

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 11:12 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 11:12 AM EDT

Sunrise Chef: Healthy You Cafe

Sandwiches, salads, smoothies and more, Healthy You Cafe at the Promenade Shops has it all!

Owner Michele Reber and manager Cheryl LaBar were in the 69 News kitchen Friday with a look at what the cafe has to offer.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

85°F

Few Clouds

TONIGHT

  • 30%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

FestCam
Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Poconos Coal
PHOTOS: 2019 Schuylkill County Fair
Tom Rader | 69 News

PHOTOS: 2019 Schuylkill County Fair

Pets
Latest US postage stamps honor military dogs
USPS

Latest US postage stamps honor military dogs

Musikfest
Meet The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams at Musikfest

Meet The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams at Musikfest