Keystone Job Corps Center teaches life skills at no cost to you or your family.
The Luzerne County program offers a wide array of career courses.
Leaders of the program and culinary students were in the 69 News kitchen Friday morning with more on Job Corps and to demo some recipes.
Try the recipes below.
White rice
Ingredients:
· I cup long grain rice
· 2 cups waters
· Salt, to taste
Directions:
· Bring water to boil in a sauce pot on a medium to high flame
· Add seasoning of choice
· Once water it at a boil add the rice and swirl with a spoon so that it covers the bottom of the pot uniformly
· Boil for about 1-2 minutes, or until chewy
· cover with a lid, let it sit for 3-5 minutes on a low flame until tender (make sure to stir with a spoon so it doesn’t burn on the bottom).
· remove lid and check your rice for doneness, fluff with a fork and enjoy.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Ingredients:
· 4 tablespoon butter
· ¾ cup heavy cream
· 6 tablespoon parmesan cheese
· 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper
· ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
· ¼ cup mozzarella cheese
· 8-ounce pasta, cooked and drained
Direction:
· Melt butter in a small saucepan over a low heat
· Off the heat add the cream, grated parmesan, white pepper and garlic powder
· Put back on the heat, and stir until ingredients are combined and cheese is melted
· Do not boil
· Add the mozzarella cheese, and stir until cheese is melted, and sauce is smooth.
· Toss the cooked pasta and sauce together, and serve immediately.
Deep fried chicken
Ingredients:
· 4oz boneless chicken
· 3 eggs
· 3 cups buttermilk
· 2cups flour
· 1 tablespoon white vinegar
· 1oz lime juice
· 1 teaspoon cinnamon
· 1 teaspoon salt
· 1 teaspoon black pepper
· 1 packet sazon seasoning
· 1 teaspoon garlic powder
· 1 teaspoon onion powder
· ¼ teaspoon red pepper flacks
· 1 teaspoon dried parleys
Directions:
· Pre-soak chicken in cool water and mixed with white vinegar and lime juice for 5-10 minutes
· Pre heat deep fryer to 350 degree
· Drain the chicken and put in a mixing bowl
· Add cinnamon, sazon, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper flacks, and parsley to the mixing bowl and toss making sure all parts of the chicken is coated. let it sit for 20 minutes
· In 2 shallow bowls, add flour and in another one adds eggs, buttermilk, and salt (whisk together).
· Using the standardized breading processers, take the chicken and dip in egg mixture first. After the chicken is coated with eggs, toss in flour covering all parts of the chicken. Set on a parchment -lined sheet tray until ready to fry
· Once chicken is battered, fry in deep fryer until golden brown and chicken is reached internal temperature of 165 degree
Mozzarella sticks
Ingredients:
· 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
· 2 large eggs
· 1 tablespoon water
· 1 cup dry bread crumbs
· 2-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
· ½ teaspoon garlic powder
· 1/8 teaspoon pepper
· 12 sticks fresh mozzarella cheese
· 1 cup marinara sauce, heated
Direction:
· Pre heat deep fryer to 350 degree
· Place flour in a shallow bowl. in another shallow bowl, beat eggs and water. in a third shallow bowl, combine the bread crumbs, Italian seasoning, garlic powder and pepper. coat cheese stick with flour, then dip in egg mixture and coat with bread crumb mixture. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet, cover and freeze for at least 2 hours or overnight.
· Fry at 350 for 2-3 minutes or until golden brown (it is important not to fry to long, this will eliminate the cheese from pouring out the sides). Allow to stand for 3-5 minutes before serving. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.