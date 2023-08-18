Kingfish American Bistro & Wine Bar in Bethlehem Township specializes in seafood, steak, and more.
Chef Cale Beck joins the 69 News at Sunrise crew to cook up some of the restaurant's signature food.
Kingfish American Bistro & Wine Bar in Bethlehem Township specializes in seafood, steak, and more.
Chef Cale Beck joins the 69 News at Sunrise crew to cook up some of the restaurant's signature food.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.