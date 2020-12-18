We're getting a taste of Korea Friday morning!
Lobynn Gallo and her dad, Moses Cha, were in the 69 News kitchen. They're from Allentown's Little Miss Korea.
Try some of their recipes below, or check them out in downtown Allentown or the Allentown Fairgrounds.
Bulgogi Beef Recipe
soy sauce - 480g
Green Plum syrup - 87.5g
mirin - 170g
apple - 775g
onion - 400g
garlic - 45g
ginger - 30g
black pepper - 10g
fish sauce - 15g
Blend above ingredients in blender and strain with fine mesh strainer. Add to thinly sliced beef and let it marinate up to 8 hrs. Cook marinated beef at high heat with onions and vegetables of choice. Garnish with sesame seeds and scallions on top.
Japchae Recipe
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
¼ c each of: carrots, onions, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, scallions
½ c of baby spinach
200g dried sweet potato starch noodles AKA Korean Glass noodles
300g bulgogi beef, cooked.
1tbsp neutral oil (canola, vegetable or avocado will work)
1tbsp toasted sesame oil
2tsp toasted sesame seeds
Julienne carrots, onions, peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, scallions. Wash and strain handful of baby spinach, set aside.
Cook glass noodles - 7 min in boiling water, strain and add drizzle of oil & toss to prevent sticking, set aside.
Sautee all vegetables (except spinach) with 1tbsp of oil for about 1 min, add noodles, add soy sauce, add cooked beef when onions and peppers start to get soft, about 2 mins.
Then turn the heat off and fold in spinach. Add a drizzle of toasted sesame oil and seeds to garnish.
Japchae Egg Rolls
Cut cooled Japchae into bit size pieces and roll in egg roll. Deep fry at 30F until golden brown, about 2 mins each side.