St. Patrick's Day is just a few days away, so we brought a true Celtic experience into the 69 News kitchen Friday morning.
The owner and executive chef from McCarthy's Red Stag Pub in Bethlehem were in the kitchen to show off some dishes.
Brown Bread
11/2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup whole meal flour
1/2 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup steel cut oats
1tsp baking soda
1 tsp kosher salt
Buttermilk to correct consistency
Sift dry flour, baking soda and whole meal flour. Add oats and salt. Add buttermilk
Bake at 425 degrees for approx 10 and then 400 degrees for an additional 10 minutes.
Irish Breakfast Boxty
Boxty Batter:
1 cup butter milk
2 cup milk
1 cup shredded potato
1 cup mashed potato
1 cup flour
1 tsp pepper
2 tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
Combine all ingredients and mix using a held blender.
Heat 9" saute pan and spray with pan spray.
Ladle 3 oz of batter into the center of the pan and tilt pan to evenly distribute.
Cook 60 seconds and then flip.
Cook an additional 60 seconds.
Fill with whatever you want :)
If not using right away - cool on a flat surface. Store with wax paper between each until ready to use.
To reheat - spray pan with pan spray and heat for 15-30 seconds on each side.
For our Filling
Saute bangers in 1 tsp butter.
Add scrambled eggs
Top boxty with cheddar.
Top cheddar with egg/banger
Fold boxty
Top with chopped Irish loin bacon and hollandaise
Serve with toasted brown bread and a griddled tomato
Whiskey Marinated Char Grilled Wings
Our wings are marinated in a secret blend of whiskey, spices and seasonings. We allow to marinate for at least 3 days and then bake them for 15 minutes.
For the order: we grill them until hot and toss in our Jameson BBQ Sauce
Jameson BBQ Sauce
Secret blend of spices (garlic and onions powder, pepper, we can't tell you everything :))
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 cup molasses
1 cup Jameson
8 cups ketchup + 2 cups water
Dissolve brown sugar in vinegar and Jameson. Over low heat, bring to a simmer.
Remove from heat
Using a hand blender, add hot liquid and molasses to ketchup
Refrigerate until use
To prepare the dish:
Grill wings until hot all the way through (they are already fully cooked - just getting temp back to at least 145 degrees internally)
Toss in bbq sauce.
Top with diced celery and bleu cheese crumbles.
We serve ours with house made bleu cheese sauce.