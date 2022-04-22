There's only one restaurant in the world on a tall ship, and it's not too far from our area.
Moshulu serves seafood and steak meals on the water in Philadelphia.
Executive Chef Anthony Bonett was in the 69 News kitchen with more on the floating restaurant and a taste of some of their dishes. Check out the recipes below.
Summer Seafood Salad Roll
6 Oz 41/50 Shrimp Cooked & Chopped
4 Oz Cooked Crawfish
4 Oz Fresh crabmeat
4 Oz Cooked Dry Bay Scallop
2 T Mayo
1/2 Lemons Zested & Juice
1/2 Limes Zested & Juice
2 T Chives Chopped
2 T Chopped Parsley
1 T Chopped Tarragon
1 T Chopped Bu Dill
1/2 T Old Bay Seasoning
Salt & Pepper
Leaf Lettuce
Brioche Hot Dog Bun
Butter for toasting bread
Old Bay Potato Chips
Chill all ingredients and mix. Season to taste. Split hot dog bun, toast with butter. Arrange leaf lettuce and seafood salad. Serve immediately with potato chips and lemon garnish.
Masago Mayo
1/2 Cup Mayo
2 T Masago Roe
Sriracha Chili Paste to Taste
1 T Sesame Oil
1 T Toasted Sesame Seeds
2 T Minced Shallots
2 T Minced Chives
½ T Mirin
Green Chili Chorizo Fondue
2 Cups Homemade Cheese Sauce
4 Oz Diced Mexican Cooked Chorizo
¼ Cup Cooked chopped Spinach
¼ Cup Roasted Diced Tomatillos
¼ Cup Diced Sauteed Poblano Peppers
¼ Cup Shredded Yellow Cheddar Cheese
2 T Chopped Scallions
Diced Plum Tomato for Garnish
Cumin Spiced Tortilla Chips for Garnish
Heat cheese sauce in a medium sauce pot. Add remaining ingredients except scallions, tomato and cheddar, and heat. Arrange in cast iron gratin dish. Top with shredded cheddar. Bake in preheated 375 oven until bubbly and lightly browned. Garnish with diced tomato & scallions and serve with tortilla chips on side.
Moshulu Crab Cake with Pickled Fennel and Caper Remoulade
For Crab Cake Mayo Mix
2 Cups Heavy Mayo
1 Egg
Juice of 1 Lemons
1 T Worcestershire Sauce
1 T Old Bay Seasoning
1 teaspoon Paprika Powder
1 T Dijon Mustard
½ T Tabasco
¼ Cup Minced Onion
2 T Chopped Parsley
1 T Sriracha
1 T Garlic Powder
Salt and Pepper
Mix all ingredients, chill, and set aside.
For crab cakes
2 lbs Jumbo Lump Crabmeat carefully picked of shell (do not break up lumps)
2/3 Cup Small Diced Brioche Bread
In a large bowl, mix bread and crabmeat, carefully fold in mayo mixture just enough to coat crabmeat. Press crab cake mixture into mold or approx. 6 oz cakes. Garnish with caper mayo & pickled fennel.
Caper Remoulade
1/2 C chopped celery
1/2 C chopped scallions
2 Cloves Chopped garlic
1 ea. black anchovies
½ C drained capers
¼ C drained, grated horseradish
¼ Dijon
1 Qt heavy mayo
Juice of one lemon
Pinch cayenne pepper, salt and pepper