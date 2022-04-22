There's only one restaurant in the world on a tall ship, and it's not too far from our area.

Moshulu serves seafood and steak meals on the water in Philadelphia.

Executive Chef Anthony Bonett was in the 69 News kitchen with more on the floating restaurant and a taste of some of their dishes. Check out the recipes below.

Summer Seafood Salad Roll

6 Oz 41/50 Shrimp Cooked & Chopped

4 Oz Cooked Crawfish

4 Oz Fresh crabmeat

4 Oz Cooked Dry Bay Scallop

2 T Mayo

1/2 Lemons Zested & Juice

1/2 Limes Zested & Juice

2 T Chives Chopped

2 T Chopped Parsley

1 T Chopped Tarragon

1 T Chopped Bu Dill

1/2 T Old Bay Seasoning

Salt & Pepper

Leaf Lettuce

Brioche Hot Dog Bun

Butter for toasting bread

Old Bay Potato Chips

Chill all ingredients and mix. Season to taste. Split hot dog bun, toast with butter. Arrange leaf lettuce and seafood salad. Serve immediately with potato chips and lemon garnish.

Masago Mayo

1/2 Cup Mayo

2 T Masago Roe

Sriracha Chili Paste to Taste

1 T Sesame Oil

1 T Toasted Sesame Seeds

2 T Minced Shallots

2 T Minced Chives

½ T Mirin

Green Chili Chorizo Fondue

2 Cups Homemade Cheese Sauce

4 Oz Diced Mexican Cooked Chorizo

¼ Cup Cooked chopped Spinach

¼ Cup Roasted Diced Tomatillos

¼ Cup Diced Sauteed Poblano Peppers

¼ Cup Shredded Yellow Cheddar Cheese

2 T Chopped Scallions

Diced Plum Tomato for Garnish

Cumin Spiced Tortilla Chips for Garnish

Heat cheese sauce in a medium sauce pot. Add remaining ingredients except scallions, tomato and cheddar, and heat. Arrange in cast iron gratin dish. Top with shredded cheddar. Bake in preheated 375 oven until bubbly and lightly browned. Garnish with diced tomato & scallions and serve with tortilla chips on side.

Moshulu Crab Cake with Pickled Fennel and Caper Remoulade

For Crab Cake Mayo Mix

2 Cups Heavy Mayo

1 Egg

Juice of 1 Lemons

1 T Worcestershire Sauce

1 T Old Bay Seasoning

1 teaspoon Paprika Powder

1 T Dijon Mustard

½ T Tabasco

¼ Cup Minced Onion

2 T Chopped Parsley

1 T Sriracha

1 T Garlic Powder

Salt and Pepper

Mix all ingredients, chill, and set aside.

For crab cakes

2 lbs Jumbo Lump Crabmeat carefully picked of shell (do not break up lumps)

2/3 Cup Small Diced Brioche Bread

In a large bowl, mix bread and crabmeat, carefully fold in mayo mixture just enough to coat crabmeat. Press crab cake mixture into mold or approx. 6 oz cakes. Garnish with caper mayo & pickled fennel.

Caper Remoulade

1/2 C chopped celery

1/2 C chopped scallions

2 Cloves Chopped garlic

1 ea. black anchovies

½ C drained capers

¼ C drained, grated horseradish

¼ Dijon

1 Qt heavy mayo

Juice of one lemon

Pinch cayenne pepper, salt and pepper