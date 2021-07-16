It's the dog days of summer, so we have some ideas for easy meals you can make ahead of time to beat the heat.
Natalie Miller, who teaches cooking classes at Northampton Community College, was in the 69 News kitchen Friday morning.
This is meant to be a fun recipe. Save time and use prepackaged items, substitute, or add something you love.
Fish Tacos:
Fish
2 pounds fresh or frozen fish white fish. If you use frozen, cut it while it’s still mostly frozen, it makes it super easy and give you nice even cuts)
2 Tbsp Cajun Seasoning
Add fish and Cajun seasoning into a medium bowl or a ziplock bag. Set aside in the fridge. You can do this up to a day ahead of time.
Slaw Dressing:
1 cup Hellman’s Mayo
1 Tbsp White or Cider Vinegar
1 Tbsp Sugar
2 Tbsp Siracha Sauce (you can start with less if you’re worried about the spice)
1 lime juiceed
1 Tbsp chopped Fresh Cilantro
In a medium bowl, or ziplock bag, add the Mayo, Vinegar, Sugar, Siracha, lime juice and cilantro. Stir, or shake, until smooth.
Slaw:
1 small head red cabbage shredded thinly (you can use a prepackaged coleslaw mix!)
1 red or yellow pepper diced finely
2 ears of corn, removed from the cob.
(I grill them with Olive Oil and salt but you can use frozen or canned, about 1.5 cups)
Add the slaw to the slaw dressing, or shake in the bag. Taste to make sure you like the flavor and don’t need a touch more sugar or lime. Cabbage flavor can vary widely. Let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour for the flavors to blend. You can do this a day or two ahead of time.
To cook the fish, heat 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil in a non stick frying pan. Add the fish and sautee gently until the fish starts to turn white. Turn off the heat and set aside.
10 Corn or Flour Tortillas grilled or heated.
Add fish to the center of the shell then top with the slaw.
Hope you enjoy them!
Chicken Salad
1 large Rotisserie Chicken diced
**(Costco really can’t be beat for this! If you pull the meat off when it’s still warm, it makes the job much easier)
1 cup diced celery
2 cups red seedless grapes, cut in ½
1.5 cups candied walnuts (see below)
2 tsp black pepper
1 ½ tsp spicy mustard
1 ½ up Hellmans
**Rotis chicken can have an abundance of salt already so make sure you try everything after it’s mixed before you add salt
In a LARGE bowl add Mayo, Mustard, pepper and mix well. Add the walnuts, grapes and celery to the mayo mix and mix well. Finally add the chicken and gently mix.
Candied Walnuts.
You can certainly just use toasted walnuts but the candied version just puts it over the top.
2 Tbsp orange marmalade
3 Tbsp honey
Heat in a small fry pan and stir until smooth. THIS WILL BE HOT!
Add:
2 ½ cups toasted walnuts and stir to coat the nuts.
You can use them at this point but I like to go the next step and cook them in the oven for about 5 minutes. Be careful, they are like molton lava!
Grilled Watermelon
6 large slices watermelon about 1.5 to 2 inches thick
2 Tbsp good extra virgin olive oil
1 lime juiced
2 Tbsp honey
Put you slices on a large platter and then drizzle with the Olive oil, Honey and lime juice,
Let stand for about 1.2 hour.
Heat your grill.
Place the watermelon slices on hot grill and cook a few minutes and turn 90 degrees to get nice grill marks. After 2-3 more minutes, flip the slices repeat.
Place grilled slices on a large platter or individual plates.
Toppings: These are just some ideas. Use whatever you have to add to it.
Roasted salted pistachios or leftover candies walnuts from the chicken salad recipe
Baby arugula or Micro greens
Blue cheese crumbles, goat cheese or feta.
Fresh cherries halved
Tiny tomatoes
Addition drizzle honey, olive oil AND lime.
Can be a main dish or all mixed as a salad.
Chia seed jam.
MY FAVORITE jam.
You can use any fruit, Fresh or frozen.
This recipe cuts a lot of the sugar form tradition jams and the chia seeds act as the thickener so it’s ready in less than 10 minutes.
2 pounds fresh or frozen fruit
½ cup coconut sugar
2 Tbsp chia seeds
2 ½ Tbsp lemon juice
In a medium fry pan add the fruit, sugar and lemon juice. Heat over medium heat and break up fruit as it heats. Once it starts to bubble, add the chia seeds and stir well.
It will start to thicken within a few minutes, and be ready quickly so don’t turn your back on it.
You can store in the fridge for 2 weeks but it doesn’t usually last that long.
Great on ice cream or toast or in a PBJ.