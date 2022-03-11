March is commonly known as National Nutrition Month, but did you also know that it is National Frozen Foods Month, too?
Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Lyndi Wieand is back with WFMZ to share some ways to incorporate frozen foods into our diets in a healthy way.
Frozen foods occasionally get a bad rap; however, freezing is a long-established method that maintains quality, nutritional value and flavor.
Wieand says she encourages you to spend some extra time in the frozen food aisle next time you go shopping to find countless healthy, convenient, and delicious options for every taste.
While fresh produce is harvested before peak ripeness and takes weeks to travel from farm to store, produce intended for the freezer is picked at peak ripeness and flash-frozen within hours of harvest at facilities near the farm. The freezing process also help to seal in nutrients, giving them a similar nutrition value as their fresh counterparts.
This is a recipe for Veggie-Waffle Fry Nachos and it comes from Weis Markets March/April HealthyBites magazine.
It features frozen sweet potato waffle fries, frozen chopped peppers and onions, and frozen corn as the stars for this recipe, along with some other tasty toppings that you may commonly have in your pantry and refrigerator.
It’s also very kid friendly and can be customized with your favorite toppings or other staples you might have at home.
Prep at home: On a sheet tray, layer sweet potato waffle fries and bake according to instructions.
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Have sweet potato fries spread in an even layer
- Sprinkle fries with peppers and onions stir fry, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, drained and rinsed black beans, and corn. Bake 10 minutes or until cheese melts.
- After baking: Top with diced avocado, Greek yogurt and fresh salsa for serving
The next dish WFMZ sees prepared is Thai Red Curry Shrimp and Edamame Stir-Fry, which is found in this edition of the HB magazine. Frozen shrimp and frozen edamame are going to be the stars in this recipe.
This is a very simple to make meal, with only 6 ingredients!
Prep at home: 1 cup Jasmine rice, cooked; thaw and peel shrimp and toss in curry paste; cut onion
- Cook onion (3 mins)
- Add shrimp + edamame (cook 2 mins) + ¼ cup water (cook 1 min)
- Plate and garnish with basil and/or lime wedges
This next recipe that WFMZ teams will be making is for Frozen Banana Cream with Berries and is found in the new HealthyBites magazine, which you can get free in stores or online.
There is also a Banana-Granola Chocolate Chip Muffins made here, which is another recipe on the website. Both of these use ripened bananas that the team froze.
The Frozen Banana Cream is going to be a fun twist on ice cream, and a healthy dessert option as it is lower in fat and added sugars compared to regular ice cream. You can use fresh or frozen berries as your topping.
The muffins were made using overripe bananas that the team froze and then thawed out, similar to what you could do for banana bread.
Prep at home (Muffins):
- Make muffins using frozen and thawed bananas
- Freeze banana slices for banana cream, portion berries and other ingredients
Frozen Banana Cream:
- In food processor, pulse frozen banana slices until smooth. Add milk and nutmeg. Process again until combined.
- Transfer to bowl, stir in peanuts or sunflower seeds. Serve and top with berries.