Notch Modern Kitchen and Bar isn't only a special occasion restaurant.
Notch general manager Jesse Pessolano and Corporate sous chef Doug Gaines give 69 News the scoop on some of the kitchen's comfort food options.
Fog giving way to some hazy sunshine' still very warm but not as hot and still humid with scattered afternoon and evening showers and gusty t-storms. .
Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and storms, especially in the evening.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 9:57 am
Notch Modern Kitchen and Bar isn't only a special occasion restaurant.
Notch general manager Jesse Pessolano and Corporate sous chef Doug Gaines give 69 News the scoop on some of the kitchen's comfort food options.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.