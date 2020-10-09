Pottstown United Brewing Company was in the 69 News kitchen on Friday.
Chef Adam Burke made some recipes and shared what's new at the pub.
Pulled pork
Slice 2 white onions and place in the bottom of a roasting pan. Take one bone-in pork shoulder (they are about 5 lbs in the store) and season with salt and pepper on both sides.
Take one can of beer (we use Skookull as we brew that here, but you can use anything) and one container of chicken stock (we make our own) and put it in the pan.
Roast at 350 degrees until pork is fork tender, about approx 2 hours
Slaw
Take 1 head of green cabbage and shred it. Measure 1/2 cup sweet chili glaze and 1 cup of mayo. Combine all ingredients together and add salt and pepper.
Lemon Basil Chicken Salad
Feeds 5
Take 3 pounds of chicken breast and boil in water till fork tender. Take 1 cup of mayo and 1/5 cup of basil and mix together. Juice 1 lemon and add salt and pepper. Serve on choice of bread.