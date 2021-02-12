This Sunday is Valentine's Day, making it a busy weekend for restaurants.
Executive Chef Fred Duerr of the Rising Sun Inn in Telford was in the 69 News kitchen with a look at their special Valentine's Day menu.
Bison Tenderloin & Garlic Shrimp
Ingredients:
4 - 4 ounce bison tenderloin steaks
1 lb shrimp
½ cup flour for dredging
1 tablespoon shallots
1 cup butter
1 lemon
1 tablespoon garlic
1 tablespoon tomato concasse
1 tablespoon fresh basil
Flour, salt and pepper steaks. Sauté till desired temp, 2-3 minutes each side over medium to hot heat. Remove steak and add shrimp, shallots, garlic, tomato concasse, basil, and lemon juice, then butter. Top steaks with shrimp and sauce.
Butternut Squash Ravioli, with brown butter, sage, and feta cheese
Ingredients:
5 butternut squash ravioli
2 oz. butter
1 tsp. chopped sage
2 oz. crumbled feta cheese
Salt & Pepper
Directions:
1. Place 5 butternut squash ravioli in boiling water. Poach for 3–5 minutes.
2. Take ravioli out of water, dry off.
3. In a medium hot pan place 2 oz. of butter.
4. Cook butter for 3 minutes on medium heat until butter turns
brown.
5. Add 1 tsp. of fresh, chopped sage.
6. Toss ravioli in brown butter and sage.
7. Place on plate.
8. Pour remaining butter on top of ravioli.
9. Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese on top.
Salt and Pepper to taste