The Rising Sun Inn near Telford specializes in hearty American cooking.

Executive head chef Fred Duerr was in the 69 News kitchen Friday morning.

Pan-Seared Mahi-Mahi

4 4oz. mahi-mahi filets 1” thick

4 oz. orange segments

4 oz. spinach

Splash of white wine

½ c Thai sweet chili sauce

¼ c ginger sauce

Pinch of sesame seeds

Sauté mahi-mahi 3-5 minutes each side. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Add spinach, oranges, chili, ginger sauce, and wine. Cook 3 minutes.

Pour over fish.

Buffalo Chili 

3 lbs. ground Buffalo meat

3 cups chopped tomato and juice 24 oz. can

3 cups canned red kidney beans washed and drained

2 cups diced onions

1 cup diced green pepper

1 cup diced red pepper

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

12 oz. beer your favorite brand or water

1/2 cup diced canned jalapeño pepper

4 oz. tomato paste

1 Tablespoon Paprika

1 Tablespoon Chili powder

1 1/2 Tablespoon Ground cumin

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper

Combine 2 tablespoon salad oil and bison meat in a hot pot brown for 5 minutes. Add onion and garlic, cook for 5 minutes turn down to medium heat and add all peppers. Cook for 2 minutes. Add all spices cook for 2 minutes. And add 12 oz. of beer. Cook for 5 minutes and add tomatoes, tomato paste and kidney beans. Bring to a boil and simmer 15 to 20 minutes. Serve in a bowl. Top with cheddar cheese. Enjoy!

Grilled Pork Loin “Hatfield Premium Reserved” with Dijon, Maple, Bourbon Soy Glaze

4 6 oz. pork chops “Hatfield Premium Reserve”

4 oz. bourbon

4 oz. maple syrup

4 oz. Dijon

4 oz. soy

Combine bourbon, maple syrup, Dijon, and soy. Marinate pork chops with ¼ of marinade. Set the rest of the marinade aside. Grill pork chops 3 – 5 minutes each side. Baste pork chops as needed.