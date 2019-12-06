The Rising Sun Inn near Telford specializes in hearty American cooking.
Executive head chef Fred Duerr was in the 69 News kitchen Friday morning.
Pan-Seared Mahi-Mahi
4 4oz. mahi-mahi filets 1” thick
4 oz. orange segments
4 oz. spinach
Splash of white wine
½ c Thai sweet chili sauce
¼ c ginger sauce
Pinch of sesame seeds
Sauté mahi-mahi 3-5 minutes each side. Sprinkle with sesame seeds.
Add spinach, oranges, chili, ginger sauce, and wine. Cook 3 minutes.
Pour over fish.
Buffalo Chili
3 lbs. ground Buffalo meat
3 cups chopped tomato and juice 24 oz. can
3 cups canned red kidney beans washed and drained
2 cups diced onions
1 cup diced green pepper
1 cup diced red pepper
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
12 oz. beer your favorite brand or water
1/2 cup diced canned jalapeño pepper
4 oz. tomato paste
1 Tablespoon Paprika
1 Tablespoon Chili powder
1 1/2 Tablespoon Ground cumin
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
Salt and pepper
Combine 2 tablespoon salad oil and bison meat in a hot pot brown for 5 minutes. Add onion and garlic, cook for 5 minutes turn down to medium heat and add all peppers. Cook for 2 minutes. Add all spices cook for 2 minutes. And add 12 oz. of beer. Cook for 5 minutes and add tomatoes, tomato paste and kidney beans. Bring to a boil and simmer 15 to 20 minutes. Serve in a bowl. Top with cheddar cheese. Enjoy!
Grilled Pork Loin “Hatfield Premium Reserved” with Dijon, Maple, Bourbon Soy Glaze
4 6 oz. pork chops “Hatfield Premium Reserve”
4 oz. bourbon
4 oz. maple syrup
4 oz. Dijon
4 oz. soy
Combine bourbon, maple syrup, Dijon, and soy. Marinate pork chops with ¼ of marinade. Set the rest of the marinade aside. Grill pork chops 3 – 5 minutes each side. Baste pork chops as needed.