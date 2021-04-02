It's time to head into the sunrise kitchen to see what's cooking this Easter weekend.
Executive Chef Fred Duerr from the Rising Sun Inn in Telford was in the kitchen on Friday.
Grilled Asparagus Salad
Ingredients:
1 lb. of asparagus
1 onion
2 oz. bleu cheese
4 oz. mixed greens lettuce
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil (evoo)
1/8 cup balsamic vinegar
1 pint cherry tomatoes
salt and pepper (s&p)
Directions:
1. Peel asparagus
2.Toss with a dash of evoo, balsamic vinegar, s&p.
3. Grill 3-5 minutes until tender.
4. Set aside.
5. Slice and sauté onions in evoo until golden.
6. Place lettuce on platter.
7.Top with asparagus, onion, tomatoes, bleu cheese.
8. Drizzle with evoo, balsamic vinegar and s&p.
Roasted Sirloin of Lamb with Rosemary Red Wine Sauce
Ingredients:
2-2 ½ lbs. of top sirloin lamb roast
(Rising Sun Inn purchases from Marcho Farms of Souderton, PA)
2 tablespoons fresh garlic
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
1 cup red wine
1 cup demi-glace
salt and pepper (S&P)
Directions:
1. Season lamb roast with S&P and garlic.
2. Sear 2 – 3 minutes on each side.
3. Put in roasting pan.
4. Chop one sprig of rosemary and scatter on top.
5. Roast 25 minutes at 350°.
6. Take roast out of pan.
7. Add 2 tablespoons of tomato paste to pan.
8. De-glaze roasting pan with cup of red wine.
9. Reduce by one half.
10. Add 1 cup of demi-glace.
11. Whisk all around.
12. Slice roast.
13. Pour gravy on top.
14. Chop second sprig of rosemary. Garnish roast.