Sunrise Chef: Sette Luna
The chef and co-owner of Sette Luna, a traditional Tuscan trattoria in downtown Easton, was in the 69 News kitchen Friday.
Oven Roasted Artichokes
4 large whole artichokes
12 garlic cloves
2 lemons
12 peppercorns
3 bay leaves
half cup sea salt
2 cups white wine
2 quarts water
2 pinches crushed red peppers
Trim artichokes and poach in all ingredients above until tender. Drain and cool to handle. Cut in half and remove choke. Roast artichokes in oven, basting with copious amounts of great quality olive oil, butter and sliced garlic. Top with breadcrumbs and return to oven while continuing to baste. Serve with lemon wedges.
Stuffed Figs
Score figs with a sharp knife and stuff with goat cheese. Roast in a very hot oven, or preferably on a pizza stone in a wood or charcoal grill, until tender and cheese is browned. Garnish with shaved Proscuitto, baby arugula, great quality olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Broiled Feta
Slice a half-inch thick piece of Feta. Place under broiler until browned. Meanwhile, sauté baby arugula in great quality olive oil, season with a pinch of crushed red peppers. Broil halved cherry tomatoes until browned. Assemble feta on top of arugula, scatter cherry tomatoes, lemon zest, and Taggiasca olives on top and around. Anoint with olive oil.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
88°F
TONIGHT
- 30%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
- Southeastern PA Bucks County SPCA | Facebook
- Berks Jace Codi | 69 News
- Berks Joe Raedle/Getty Images
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
-
- Berks Patrick Manwiller | 69 News