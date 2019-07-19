Sunrise Chef: Sette Luna

The chef and co-owner of Sette Luna, a traditional Tuscan trattoria in downtown Easton, was in the 69 News kitchen Friday.

Oven Roasted Artichokes

4 large whole artichokes

12 garlic cloves

2 lemons

12 peppercorns

3 bay leaves

half cup sea salt

2 cups white wine

2 quarts water

2 pinches crushed red peppers

Trim artichokes and poach in all ingredients above until tender. Drain and cool to handle. Cut in half and remove choke. Roast artichokes in oven, basting with copious amounts of great quality olive oil, butter and sliced garlic. Top with breadcrumbs and return to oven while continuing to baste. Serve with lemon wedges.

Stuffed Figs

Score figs with a sharp knife and stuff with goat cheese. Roast in a very hot oven, or preferably on a pizza stone in a wood or charcoal grill, until tender and cheese is browned. Garnish with shaved Proscuitto, baby arugula, great quality olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Broiled Feta

Slice a half-inch thick piece of Feta. Place under broiler until browned. Meanwhile, sauté baby arugula in great quality olive oil, season with a pinch of crushed red peppers. Broil halved cherry tomatoes until browned. Assemble feta on top of arugula, scatter cherry tomatoes, lemon zest, and Taggiasca olives on top and around. Anoint with olive oil.