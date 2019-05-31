Sunrise Chef: Slopeside Pub & Grill
The Slopeside Pub and Grill offers lunch, dinner and more.
Dan Haddon and Talbot Houck from the restaurant at Blue Mountain were in the 69 News kitchen with a look at some of their signature dishes.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
There is no data for this zipcode!
Get current weather condition by zip code failed.
Allentown, PA 18102
79°F
Clear
TONIGHT
- 0%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
- Western New Jersey Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
-
-
Feature Belt
Freddy Awards Photo: Dave Dabour
Western New Jersey Alex Wong/Getty Images
Health Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Entertainment Amy Sussman/Getty Images