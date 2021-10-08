Preparations are underway for the 2022 St. Luke's Half Marathon and 5K.
Chef Jamie McKeon, director of nutrition and deliciousness, was in the 69 News kitchen Friday morning with some healthy dishes and more on the events.
The 2022 event is set for April, after two years off.
Butternut Squash Crème Anglaise
3/4 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup half and half
1 cup butternut squash puree (cooked)
3 cinnamon sticks
1 tsp vanilla
1/4 cup brown sugar
Pinch of salt
3 egg yolks
1 cup heavy cream
Crème Anglaise is very delicate.
In a heavy saucepan, heat cream to almost boiling – about 200 degrees if you have a kitchen thermometer. Add all ingredients except the egg yolks and the final 1 cup of heavy cream.
Slowly whisk in the egg yolks into the hot cream mixture. Whisk well to avoid the eggs cooking into scrambled eggs, which will also liaison (thicken) the sauce. Adjust the thickness with the rest of the heavy cream.
Drizzle on Brussels sprouts at service as hors d’oeuvres or a main entrée vegetable platter.
It’s even delicious on ice cream -- oh my!
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Prep: 15 mins
Cook: 45 mins
Total: 60 mins
Servings: 6
1 ½ pounds Brussels sprouts, ends trimmed and yellow leaves removed
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Place trimmed Brussels sprouts, olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper in a larger sealable plastic bag. Seal tightly, and shake to coat. Pour onto a baking sheet, and place on center oven rack.
Roast in the preheated oven for 30 to 45 minutes, shaking pan every 5 to 7minutes for even browning. Reduce heat when necessary to prevent burning. Brussels sprouts should be darkest brown, almost black, when done. Adjust seasoning with kosher salt, if necessary. Serve immediately.
Roasted Winter Vegetable – Arugula-Quinoa Salad and Cider Vinaigrette
1 cup quinoa
2 Tbsp Olive oil
1 large carrot, peeled and chopped
1 large parsnip, peeled and chopped
1 small sweet potato, chopped
2 cups butternut squash, peeled and chopped
1.5 tsp sea salt, to taste
1/3 cup fresh Arugula.
Cinnamon Maple-Cider Vinaigrette:
1/4 cup Olive oil
3 Tbsp cider vinegar
1 Tbsp pure maple syrup
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp sea salt
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Spread the vegetables over a large baking sheet. Drizzle with algae oil and sprinkle liberally with sea salt. Use your hands to toss everything together until all vegetables are coated. Bake 20 to 30 minutes, or until vegetables are golden-brown and have reached desired done-ness.
While the vegetables are roasting, cook quinoa according to package instructions. I use vegetable stock.
Add all ingredients for the cider vinaigrette to a small blender and blend until combined (note: if you don’t have a small blender, no sweat: you can whisk the dressing in a bowl or measuring cup).
Toss cooked warm quinoa, arugula and vegetables together and drizzle with Cider vinaigrette. Oh my.
Baked Spaghetti Squash Fritters with Tomato Jam
1 medium spaghetti squash (you'll end up with 2 packed cups of cooked spaghetti squash, 16-18 ounces)
1 large egg
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or 1 teaspoon dried parsley
1/2 teaspoon coarse, kosher salt
Pinch of black pepper
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup all-purpose or whole wheat flour
For the spaghetti squash, slice it in half lengthwise, scoop out the seeds, and either: 1) place the spaghetti squash cut-side down in a 9X13-inch pan with an inch of water and bake at 400 degrees F for 30-35 minutes until a fork pierces through the skin very easily OR 2) use the beloved Instant Pot method detailed here (basically, add 1 cup of water and the rack to the IP, add the spaghetti squash, seal the lid, and cook at high pressure for 7 minutes, quick release the pressure, and you are good to go).
Scrape out the tender, cooked strands of spaghetti squash when it is cool enough to handle. Measure 2 packed cups (about 16-18 ounces) into a medium bowl. Let the squash cool to room temperature.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.
Add the egg, garlic powder, parsley, salt, pepper, panko, Parmesan, and flour to the bowl with the squash. Mix until evenly combined.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and generously grease with nonstick cooking spray (don't skimp here or the fritters will stick!).
Scoop out the fritter dough onto the prepared baking sheet in mounds, a couple inches apart. I use about 2-3 tablespoons for each fritter (works great to get a heaping scoop in my #40 cookie scoop and portion out that way). Flatten the mounds until they are evenly about 1/4-inch thick or so.
Bake the fritters for 10 minutes until they are browning on the bottom. Remove the pan from the oven and using a thin, metal spatula, flip the fritters and bake for another 8-10 minutes until golden on both sides.
Serve immediately!
N O T E S • Keys to Success: this recipe is pretty straightforward and simple, but a couple keys to success are: 1) preheating that oven so it is HOT! 450 degrees is the magic temp in my oven; don't be scared, and 2) generously greasing the parchment paper before baking so the fritters don't stick (the hot temperature also helps the fritters sizzle so they don't stick to the pan).
Tomato Jam
Score an X in the bottom of 3 pounds of tomatoes and cook in boiling water for about 30 seconds. Drain, transfer to a bowl of ice water, then peel and dice.
Combine the tomatoes with 1 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 cup light brown sugar and 2 tablespoons cider vinegar in a large pot over medium heat. Add 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon each ground coriander and cumin and the juice of 1 lemon.
Cook, stirring, until thick, about 1 hour; let cool.