Stacey Stauffer is a cooking coach and food blogger.
She joined the 69 News at Sunrise team in the kitchen Friday morning with a look at some simple recipes that are sure to be a hit.
Not-So-Sloppy Joes
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
1/2 yellow onion, finely chopped
2 TB tomato paste
1, 14 ounce can petite diced tomatoes
3 TB brown sugar
2 TB Worcestershire sauce
3 cloves garlic, grated or minced
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
2 TB yellow mustard
1/4 cup apple cider or red wine vinegar
1/2 red pepper finely chopped
1/2 yellow/orange pepper
1 tsp kosher slat
Freshly ground black pepper
Half-stick butter, melted
4-5 slider rolls (preferably brioche or potato rolls)
3 cups Sharp New York cheddar cheese, shredded
Handful fresh chopped parsley, for garnish
Step 1
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Heat a 4-5 quart large skillet or braiser over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and cook, breaking it up until its mostly browned. Add the onion and continue to cook until the beef is no longer pink. Drain the grease from the pan and return it to the stove.
Step 2
Add the beef back into the pan along with the chopped garlic. Heat for about one minute. Add the rest of the ingredients except for the rolls, cheese and parsley and bring the mixture to a quick boil, then reduce the heat and simmer on low for about 30 minutes.
Step 3
Turn off the heat, and evenly sprinkle 2 cups of the cheese over top of the beef. Split the slider rolls in half and place them on top with the cut side facing up. Brush the tops with the melted butter, sprinkle the remaining cup of cheese over top and bake in the oven until the cheese is melted and the buns are golden brown, about 25-30 minutes.
Step 4
Sprinkle the beef with fresh parsley over top, and divide into bowls. Enjoy!
Mash Dogs
2 cups leftover or store-bought mashed potatoes
8 jumbo all-beef hotdogs (Eisenberg's, Hebrew National or Nathan's are my favs)
1 small sweet onion, chopped
mustard of choice (I prefer spicy brown mustard)
sweet paprika
Step 1
Preheat broiler. Slice hotdogs lengthwise being careful not to cut all the way through. Spread mustard on each half of the hotdogs, then spoon over the diced onion.
Step 2
Take warm or room-temperature mashed potatoes and generously spoon overtop the hot dog halves. Sprinkle with paprika to give the hotdogs a nice color.
Step 3
Place under broiler for about 8-9 minutes, checking occasionally to make sure the tops don't burn.
Pasta w/ Garlic Chili Tomatoes & Burrata
¼ cup olive oil
6 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried basil
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, plus more for sprinkling
3 cups cherry or grape tomatoes
kosher salt and pepper
½ pound pasta, like spaghetti or bucatini
¼ cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for sprinkling
8 ounces burrata cheese
Freshly grated parmesan cheese, for topping
Step 1
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add in the garlic, dried basil and red pepper flakes, cooking for 1 to 2 minutes. Add in the tomatoes with a big pinch of salt and pepper and toss them in the oil.
Let the tomatoes cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until they begin to burst. Keep an eye on the skillet and low the heat if needed - if the tomatoes aren’t bursting, you can increase the heat just a bit too.
Step 2
While the tomatoes burst, bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta.
Step 3
Once the pasta is done, drain it and add it directly to the skillet. Toss the mixture a few times so all the noodles are coated. Turn off the heat and toss in the fresh basil. Add in the burrata cheese, either in pieces or one large ball, and mix it in as much as you’d like (or as little!). Taste the pasta and add in more salt and pepper if needed.
Step 4
Serve immediately, top with parmesan cheese, more fresh basil and red pepper flakes.