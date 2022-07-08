It’s not just the weather that’s heating up this summer. So is the food.
Raj and Priya Muddu from Tandoor Grill were in the kitchen showing off some of the food that has the restaurant set to be headline chef for Easton’s Garlic Fest on Oct. 1 and 2.
Tandoor Grill, at 9 N. Third St., Easton – a step away from Centre Square – has a chef and owner with a combined 40 years experience in Indian cuisine. It has an extensive menu of vegan, vegetarian and meat offerings. Takeout and catering also is offered.
Look for them on the main stage at Garlic Fest, which runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day.