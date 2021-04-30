...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern
New Jersey, east central, northeast and southeast
Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central, northern and
southern Delaware.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts, of up to 60
mph, are most likely to occur from late Friday afternoon
through the pre-dawn hours Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&