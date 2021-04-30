Chef Matt Vymazal and his wife, Christie, co-owners of the Flying V Poutinerie food truck and restaurant on Southside Bethlehem, visited the WFMZ kitchen.

They prepared the Canadian cowboy burger made with ground beef, Montreal smoked meat, habanero BBQ sauce and pickled jalapenos, a breakfast poutine and the Montreal smoked meat sandwich.

Flying V is participating in the Southside Bethlehem Spring Restaurant Week, which wraps up on Sunday.