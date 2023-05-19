Friday's Sunrise Chef has been wowing diners with their refined take on comfort food classics.
Eve was in the kitchen with the executive chef of The Iron Stone, John Hanna and bartender Dannette Chapko.
The restaurant just had its grand reopening.
For Sunrise Kitchen, they made:
Pastrami sandwich
- Rye bread from Frecon Farm Bakery in Boyertown
- Swiss cheese
- Whole grain mustard
- House cured and smoked pastrami using brisket from a local farm
Vietnamese steak salad
- Vermicelli noodle
- Napa cabbage
- Carrot, cucumber, mango
- Thai basil, mint, cilantro from a local hydroponic farm
- Nuaccham, a dressing with lime juice, fish sauce, Thai chili, garlic, sugar
- Sirloin steak marinated in soy sauce and Worcestershire
Rabbit rillet
- Sourdough from Frecon Farms
- Pickled red onions
- Rabbit confited (slow roasted) in beef tallow
- Tomato jam
The cocktail was a peach mule, using peach cider and ginger beer.