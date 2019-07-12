Sunrise Chef: The Ship Inn
If you're looking for some English-style pub grub and a pint, look no further than New Jersey!
Chef Lonnie Lippert from The Ship Inn in Milford was in the 69 News kitchen. Check out some of their signature dishes in the video window above then stop by the restaurant and try them.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
82°F
TONIGHT
- 10%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
- Berks Patrick Manwiller | 69 News
-
-
-
-