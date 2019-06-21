Sunrise Chef: Tom's All American BBQ in Quakertown

Tom's All American BBQ recently opened along Route 309 in Quakertown.

They serve authentic barbecue, smoked daily, with homemade sauces and rubs.

See how they make some of their signature dishes in the video window above, try them out for yourself with the recipes below and stop by the restaurant in Quakertown.

Pulled Pork

1 Pork Butt – Bone In

Yellow mustard, enough to coat pork butt on all sides

Apple cider vinegar

Dry Rub: garlic powder, onion powder, ginger powder, dried basil, dried oregano, S&P mixture, Chili powder, Brown Sugar

Start Smoker and allotted amount of wood (at home you can use your oven, you just won't get the bark) temperature set to 250 degrees.

Prep pork butt with a light coating of mustard, then add an ample amount of the dry rub above. Smoke 8 hours. Each hour spray with apple cider vinegar getting the dark parts better(light coating).

After 8 hours remove from oven. Spray with apple cider vinegar and wrap with aluminum foil. Put back in smoker for remainder of time, usually 2-3 additional hours. You are going for an internal temperature around 190 degrees, NOT time.

Remove from smoker, let rest 20 minutes. Open foil, remove fat, and pull pork

Cole Slaw

12 lb of coleslaw mix

½ cup sugar

9 cups sour cream

9 cups mayo

1 ¾ cups of white balsamic vinegar

Zest of 6 blood oranges

Juice of 6 blood oranges (strained)

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Put coleslaw mix in a large brown mixing tub. Sprinkle the sugar and salt and pepper all over the coleslaw mixture. Set aside.

Zest all 6 blood oranges and add the zest to the coleslaw mixture. Be careful not to zest too far. (We do not want the zest to be white, it should be bright orange.)

In a separate large mixing bowl combine sour cream, mayonnaise, and the white balsamic vinegar; mix well. Set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl squeeze the juice from the 6 blood oranges that you zested and set aside. Once you have juiced the 6 oranges, strain the juice making certain there are no seeds or orange particles. Once strained, add to the mayonnaise, sour cream, and white balsamic vinegar; mix well.

Lastly, add ALL of the sauce mixture to the coleslaw mixture and mix very well until all of the coleslaw mixture is covered in the creamy coleslaw sauce.

Dino Bone

1-Package Dino Bones (Beef Ribs)

Dry Rub (garlic powder, onion powder, ginger powder, dried basil, dried oregano, S&P mixture, Chili powder, Brown Sugar, sugar)

Set Smoker to 250 degrees. Let Dino bone rest out of fridge for 20-30 min. Add dry rub to liking. Place in smoker. Smoke to an internal temperature of 140-155 depending on your liking.

Bacon Baked Beans

1 container of Mesquite baked Beans

1-1/2 cup onion diced and sautéed for 3-5 min

¼ cup of Molasses

¼ cup Brown Sugar

½ lb of crisp bacon broken down into bacon bits

Sauté onion in pan with butter for 3-5 min to make onion translucent. Place in mixing bowl. Add brown sugar, molasses, and beans. Mix well.

Cook in pot on stove top for 15-20 min. Place in pan and cover top with crispy bacon pieces. Serve hot.