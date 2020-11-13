Easton's Two Rivers Brewing Company just opened up a new spot in Quakertown.
Co-owner Troy Reynard and chef/general manager Jeremy Bialker joined the 69 News at Sunrise crew on Friday.
CHICKEN POT PIE WITH WARM BACON BISCUITS
Pot Pie Filling:
Ingredients:
1.5lbs chicken breast
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoon kosher salt
3 teaspoons cracked black pepper
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped carrots
1 ½ cups chopped white onion
¾ cup butter
6oz. of flour by weight
2 quarts chicken stock
2 tablespoons chopped sage
¼ cup chopped parsley
Preheat oven to 350F. Toss chicken breasts in 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 tablespoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes or until a thermometer reads 165F. Remove from oven, cool, and chop into ½”-1” cubes. Set aside.
Heat a large pot on medium-high heat. Melt the butter, then add celery, carrots, and onions. Add 2 tablespoons kosher salt and 2 teaspoons black pepper. Cook until carrots have softened. Add flour and remove from heat. Stir until all the flour has been incorporated. Place back on the medium heat and cook for 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the chicken and herbs. Add the chicken stock, stir well. Cook until the liquid bubbles. Cook for 20 more minutes until the mixture has thickened, but not too thick. (If it is too thick, add more chicken stock.)
Kaleena’s Bacon Biscuits:
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons baking powder
1 teaspoon table salt
2 teaspoons fresh cracked black pepper
10 tablespoons frozen, diced butter
2 tablespoons butter for melting
3/4 cup chopped, cooked bacon
1 cup buttermilk
Heat oven to 375F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Mix all dry ingredients in a large bowl. With your hands, break up the butter into the flour mixture until it grainy, but not over mixed. Still with your hands, mix in the buttermilk and bacon. Remove dough from the bowl and roll out to ¾” on a floured surface. Using a floured pint glass, cut out the biscuits and place on the baking sheet. Brush each biscuit with melted butter. Bake for 12 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through.
For Serving:
Arrange one biscuit in the middle of a skillet or shallow bowl. Ladle pot pie mixture over top and enjoy!
VEGAN CAULIFLOWER MAC 'N' CHEESE (aka: “Skillet of Lies”)
Blanch 2 quarts of cauliflower, bite size pieces
Blanch 1 quart of butternut squash, ¾ “chop
2 quarts peeled/diced baking potatoes
1 cup peeled/diced carrots
1 ½ cups chopped onion
3 cup water preferably use liquid from pot of boiled veggies
2 cups raw cashews
13.5oz coconut milk (1 can) 1/4 cup nutritional yeast flakes
2oz lemon juice
2 tablespoons S & P
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
1/2 tsp paprika
¼ cup Louisiana hot sauce (I like Crystal Hot Sauce)
Instructions
· Cook cauliflower and butternut squash separately, until al dente
· Bring 5 cups of water to boil in a small pot. Place chopped potatoes, carrots, and onion in the boiling water, and cook for about 10 minutes, or until vegetables are tender and soft enough to blend. Cooking time will vary slightly, based on how small you have chopped your veggies.
· When veggies are soft enough to blend, use a slotted spoon to remove them from cooking water, and place them in your blender. Add 3 cups of that cooking water to your blender, along with your remaining ingredients (including cashews).
· Blend until smooth.
For serving: Place cooked cauliflower and butternut squash in a large casserole dish. Pour “cheese” sauce over top until covered. If desired, bake with or without bread crumbs for 10-15 minutes at 350F. Enjoy!
BLACKBERRY & FIG GLAZED LONG ISLAND DUCK BREAST with POTATO, APPLE, & FENNEL HASH, & CANDIED CLEMENTINES.
4 X 7-9oz duck breast, tenders removed
2 tablespoons butter
1 fennel bulb shaved, core removed
½ small Spanish onion julienned
1lb fingerling potatoes
1 tart apple, like Granny Smith or Honey crisp, diced
½ cup halved, dried figs, stems removed
1 cup frozen blackberries
¼ cup of apple cider vinegar
Peel of one orange
5 cups water
4 cups sugar
1 small sprig of rosemary picked
1 small sprig of rosemary picked AND CHOPPED FINE
4 clementines, peeled, segments removed
Salt and pepper
For Blackberry-Fig Glaze:
Combine figs, blackberries, orange peel, 2 cups sugar, 2 cups water, apple cider vinegar, and picked rosemary in sauce pot. Cook on low heat for about 20 minutes or until the sauce coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and puree in a blender. Strain if you don’t want the seeds in your sauce.
For Duck Breast:
Pre-heat oven to 350F. Place large sauté pan on the stove top. Remove tenders from each duck breast. Pat skin dry, score with sharp knife, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place duck breast, skin side down in cold pan. Turn pan on medium- low and render the breasts for about 20 minutes, spooning the fat over the meat side of the breasts. Remove from stove and place the pan in the oven for 5-10 minutes for medium rare.
For Hash:
Cut potatoes lengthwise and boil in salted water, on medium-high for about 10m minutes or until al dente. Drain and set aside. In a large sauté pan, on medium heat, add two tablespoons butter, potatoes, onions, fennel, and apples. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until onions and fennel start to caramelize slightly. Add chopped rosemary.
For Candied Clementines:
Peel and separate the clementines into segments. Bring 3 cups water and two cups sugar to a boil in a saucepan. Add the segments, reduce to a simmer, and cook for 30 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and toss in a bowl of sugar. Place on a cooling rack to cool.
For Serving:
Spoon potato hash onto a plate or platter. Thinly slice duck breast and lay across potato hash. Spoon the glaze over the duck. Place the candied clementines on the duck and around the plate. Top with fresh parsley or your favorite micro green.