Sunrise Chef: Union and Finch

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:22 AM EDT

Allentown's Union and Finch is an American-style bistro that offers familiar favorites with a twist.

Owner Shahnaz Hanna and Chef Karl Humphrey were in the 69 News kitchen with a look at some of their specialties. Watch the video segment above then try some recipes below.

