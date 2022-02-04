On this edition of Sunrise Chef, the WFMZ morning team had a virtual sit-down with Weis Market's registered dietician Emily Bumgarner to discuss heart health in the kitchen.
February is American Heart Month, so it was a perfect time to reflect on food choices to get some heart-healthier options into our diets.
The first food of choice Bumgarner discussed was a tasty treat, avocados. They're a source of "good fat", as Bumgarner says, which is why it's a heart healthy options. They're versatile and can go in smoothies, baked goods, on toast, or even swapped out for mayo! That, or it's good enough to be enjoyed on it's own.
She demonstrated an excellent way to get avocados into your morning meal, with the Avocado Bliss Smoothie Bowl.
Next, Bumgarner talked about delicious (and totally heart healthy) salmon. Fatty fish are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acids, and salmon is one of the top sources, she said.
Salmon has a lot more pros than that, as it has a great flavor and doesn’t taste “fishy,” is easy to cook (and it cooks very quickly), and you can easily add it to your meal rotations.
Bumgarner made the WFMZ team a delicious looking Hoisin-Glazed Salmon Sandwich with Bok Choy Slaw, to showcase salmon's versatility.
A final simple ingredient that can improve one's heart are oats, according to Bumgarner. Oats are naturally a whole grain product, which means they have more fiber and more nutrients than other refined grains products; they can also be added into a number of recipes ranging from breakfast food to desserts, and could even be eaten raw!
Bumgarner's No-Bake Energy Bites really displayed how easy oats can be, and tasty too.
Many foods can benefit heart health, and these are just a few. Overall, Bumgarner and the WFMZ team ask you be sure to get a variety of foods in your daily meals and snacks to help your overall health, including your heart.