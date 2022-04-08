Spring is the perfect time to throw a brunch party, whether it's for Easter, Mother's Day, baby or wedding showers, or just a get-together with family and friends.
Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Lyndi Wieand is with WFMZ's morning crew and in the kitchen with some tasty tips to impress your guests without spending all day over the stove.
First up, Friday's chef Wieand makes a delicious Strawberry & Cream French Toast Casserole, a perfect way to start a brunch date, and a fun recipe the whole family will enjoy.
Next Wieand whips up some of her Banh Mi Deviled Eggs, which add a kick to any brunch party!
Finally, the WFMZ team gets a taste of the No-Bake Strawberry Lime Bars and Stuffed Strawberries, an excellent, easy going dish that livens up any brunch with family or friends.