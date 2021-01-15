Yianni's Taverna serves traditional Greek food with a modern twist.

The head chef, co-owners and general manager from the Bethlehem restaurant joined the 69 News at Sunrise team to cook up some European eats.

Here's a look at what they made:

Grilled octopus & lentil ragout

Octopus

1 Oz Seasoning spice

3 Lemons

1 cup red wine vinegar

Lentils ragout

1 cup Lentils

4 Oz yellow onion

4 cloves garlic chopped

1/2 parsley

1 tsp turmeric

1.5 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black peppers

Angry lobster

Saffron sauce

1 yellow onion chopped

3 cloves garlic chopped

2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp curry

Pinch saffron

1 cup water

1/2 cup butter

2 Tbsp Corn starch

3 Oz English peas

4 Oz snow peas

4 Oz crispy Spanish

Ground peppers mix

Salt to taste

Braised lamb shank

1 cups chipolini onion

4 Oz garlic

16 Oz tomatoes strips

3 pc Bay leafs

1 bunch Parsley

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp Black peppers

1 tsp all spice

Polenta

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 orange juice

1 orange zest

Salt to taste