Yianni's Taverna serves traditional Greek food with a modern twist.
The head chef, co-owners and general manager from the Bethlehem restaurant joined the 69 News at Sunrise team to cook up some European eats.
Here's a look at what they made:
Grilled octopus & lentil ragout
Octopus
1 Oz Seasoning spice
3 Lemons
1 cup red wine vinegar
Lentils ragout
1 cup Lentils
4 Oz yellow onion
4 cloves garlic chopped
1/2 parsley
1 tsp turmeric
1.5 tsp paprika
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black peppers
Angry lobster
Saffron sauce
1 yellow onion chopped
3 cloves garlic chopped
2 tsp turmeric
1 tsp curry
Pinch saffron
1 cup water
1/2 cup butter
2 Tbsp Corn starch
3 Oz English peas
4 Oz snow peas
4 Oz crispy Spanish
Ground peppers mix
Salt to taste
Braised lamb shank
1 cups chipolini onion
4 Oz garlic
16 Oz tomatoes strips
3 pc Bay leafs
1 bunch Parsley
1 tbsp salt
1 tsp Black peppers
1 tsp all spice
Polenta
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 orange juice
1 orange zest
Salt to taste