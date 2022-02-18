The WFMZ morning team is joined by Zachary's BBQ & Soul owner and chef, Keith Taylor. On this edition of Sunrise Chef, Taylor brings a little bit of southern spice to the WFMZ studio.
Zachary's BBQ & Soul have locations in Harrisburg, the Midtown Arts Center, Downtown Allentown Market, and Elmwood Park Zoo. There are new kitchens opening this year at Five Saints Distilling in Norristown, and Thomas Murphy’s Pub in Gloucester City, New Jersey.
Taylor starts this morning with his Shaker Chicken Sandwiches, telling the team a few new tips and tricks you may not know in the kitchen.
Then he kicks off to the Low Country Jambalaya. Taylor says the ingredients include:
- 5ea large shrimp, peeled and deveined (16/20count)
- 5pcs andouille sausage (approx 4-5oz cut in coins)
- 5pcs boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breast (approx 4-5oz diced)
- 1clv garlic, peeled, sliced
- 1tsp fresh oregano
- 1tsp fresh thyme
- 1tsp fresh basil
- 1tsp fresh italian parsley, flat leaf
- 1tsp fresh cilantro
- 1pnc crushed red chile
- 1/2c “the holy trinity” celery, bell pepper & onions (all medium dice)
- 6oz fresh seafood stock,or clam stock, or chicken stock
- 4oz filetto di pomodoro or fresh tomato sauce
- 1½c cooked long grain rice (my grandmother always used Carolina long grain rice and I will never change that) 1oz blended oil
- 1tsp green onion
- 1tsp K. Taylor SIGNATURE® Seafood Voodoo spice
To make this tasty dish, follow these instructions, just like Chef Taylor can be seen doing in the video segment above:
- Caramelize garlic in blended oil
- In same pan sear andouille sausage, chicken and shrimp
- Add trinity and red chiles
- Toss herbs in and add stock, tomato sauce and rice
- Cook until all liquid is absorbed and not soupy
- Plate in a large pasta bowl and top with green onion and dust with a generous amount of K. Taylor SIGNATURE® Seafood Voodoo spice
Taylor gave the team a bit of a history lesson on jambalaya, saying it originated in southern Louisiana by the Cajuns around the bayou where food was scarce, as opposed to the richer part of Louisiana. More history on this savory dish can be found above.
For dessert, Taylor treated the crew to the famous Apple Brown Betty. To recreate this dish, you will need:
- 8 ea granny smith apples (peel, core and slice) (reserve in acidulated water)
- ¼ lb butter
- 1 c a.p. flour
- 1 c sugar
- 1 c light brown sugar
- ½ c dried cranberries
- 1 t cinnamon
- ½ c apple juice
- 2 deep pie shells
To make, follow Taylor's instructions:
- cook butter and drained apples in pot until butter is melted
- Add your flour increase to medium high heat and stir continuously for 2 minutes
- add the rest of your dry ingredients (except the cranberries) and stir into apple mixture until combined
- remove from heat and fold in cranberries
- divide into pie shells
- If desired add dough to top the pies
- place on sheet pan and bake at 350F for 20 minutes Hi and 20 minutes low, then check for browning
Finally, Taylor concluded his Sunrise Chef segments with the Pennsylvania Whiskey Creme, which yields 1 quart. Ingredients are:
- 1PT heavy whipping cream, chilled
- 1t vanilla paste
- ½ c powdered sugar
- 2oz small batch whiskey
- cinnamon sugar
- chilled stainless steel bowl
Instructions:
- pour chilled cream into bowl
- whisk to soft ribbons
- add sugar and vanilla paste
- whisk to just combine flavors
- add whiskey to taste
- final results should be pourable and the consistency of a good milkshake
To find a location near you or to learn more about Zachary's BBQ & Soul, check out their website. They can also be found on Facebook or Instagram, @zacharysbbqsoul.
