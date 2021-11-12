It's a season of giving back, and you can make a difference this Thanksgiving thanks to a partnership between Zekraft and New Bethany Ministries.
Zekraft offers home meal delivery and catering, and operates a café in Bethlehem.
Through their Buy One Give One campaign, customers can order Thanksgiving sides for their family, and another set will go to New Bethany Ministries. Or, you can donate both sets of sides.
Zeke Zelker and Elaine Zelker, from Zekraft, and Marc Rittle and Veronne Demesyeux, from New Bethany, were in the 69 News kitchen with details.