...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...New Jersey, eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania,
Delaware, and the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&