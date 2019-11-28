Thanksgiving is a day for friends, family, and lots of food.
We talked turkey on 69 News at Sunrise with John Hatzis, the owner of Tom's All American BBQ in Quakertown.
Watch the video above for some tips or try out the recipes below.
Garlic mashed potatoes
5lbs red potatoes cubed
Garlic clove to taste and liking
Salt
Garlic powder
Pepper
Milk
Butter
Cube the red potatoes to help cook them faster.
Boil in a pot of water with enough water to cover the potatoes and cook until tender throughout.
Remove from heat source and drain the water.
Mash the potatoes adding 2-3 cloves of chopped garlic, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste
Next add 1/4 cup butter, and milk starting with 1/4 cup and adding until desired creaminess.
Mac & Cheese
1/2 gallon milk
1 qt heavy cream
1 lb shredded cheddar
1 lb American cheese slices
Salt
Pepper
Garlic powder
1-2 bags of elbow Mac
Get milk & heavy cream hot just about boiling. Add American cheese, few slices at a time while stirring pot with a whisk. Add half cheddar still stirring pot a little at a time. Add other half cheddar. Turn down flame so it doesn't burn or boil over. Let simmer. Thicken with little bit roux add pinch of salt, pepper and garlic powder if needed. For flavor.
Let this thicken.
While doing that, boil the elbow mac until tender, per the package instructions. Remove from heat and drain. Next mix the elbow Mac with cheese sauce in a pan. You want it to be covered to your liking and creamy consistency. It’s ok to have extra cheese sauce.
Bake together at 350 for 25-30 min. Serve
Garlic butter & herb green beans
5 lb bag of pre-cut green beans
1/2 cup butter
Oregano
Salt
Pepper
Bring water to boil in a pot. Add the green beans and let simmer in the water for about 5 minutes. While waiting stir occasionally, and prepare an ice bath, enough to cover the green beans. Remove the pot from heat source and strain the green beans. Immediately submerge the green beans in a bath of ice water. Drain them when ready to use.
When ready heat a sauce pan with butter, add the green beans, oregano, salt and pepper and sauté. Remove from heat source after the beans have been heated to serving temperatures and serve
Turkey gravy
spare Turkey parts
1/2 gallon water
Chicken bullion/ stock
Corn starch
Bring water to a boil with the spare turkey parts for about 20-30 min. Once boiling reduce to a simmer.
Remove the turkey parts and add the stock per instructions
Begin mixing 1 tablespoon corn starch at a time with some of the stock in a separate container and add to the larger mixture a little at a time while stirring. Let the mixture simmer for a few minutes to begin to thicken. Repeat this process until the gravy is at a desired thickness. Serve.