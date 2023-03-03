The Flying V visited WFMZ's Sunrise Kitchen with their Canadian cuisine.
The Flying V started in a pop-up tent and eventually saved enough for a food truck. They now have a restaurant in the Southside of Bethlehem.
They specialize in Canadian cuisine. One of the things they make from scratch is Canadian bacon. They brine port loin for about a week, so it is kind of like ham and not like traditional American bacon. The meat is leaner, rolled in cornmeal, and pan fried. It's then placed on a Kaiser roll and served as a sandwich.
The restaurant owners also hold a number of events, such as live music.
To learn more about The Flying V or to place an order for pickup, visit their website at www.flyingvpoutinerie.com.