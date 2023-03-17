Triple M Treats visited WFMZs kitchen Friday morning to show off some of their favorite sweet treats.
Triple M Treats specialize in homemade chocolates, caramel, frosted nuts, roasted nuts, flavored pretzels, and more. They also offer over 90 flavors of gourmet popcorn and over 30 flavors of fudge.
On Sunday, March 19th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Triple M Treats will be at the Northampton Exchange Club Fall Crafter & Vendor Fair at the Northampton Community Center, 1601 Laubach Ave., Northampton.
This is one of their favorite events and they will be there with loads of their special treats.